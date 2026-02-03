5 Tips For Making Restaurant-Quality Frozen Drinks At Home, According To A Master Mixologist

Nothing screams summer quite like a frozen cocktail, and when you're deep in the throes of winter that little bit of proverbial sunshine can be sorely needed. But making a good frozen drink isn't as simple as throwing your ingredients together with some ice in a blender. That's why we tapped into the expertise of master mixologist Justin Lavenue.

Lavenue is an experienced mixologist and co-owner of The Roosevelt Room in addition to being the owner and operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails. Before building his decorated career in mixology, Lavenue got his start working as a busser. One day he was asked to jump behind the bar to cover for a bartender who didn't show up for their shift, and the rest is history. He's since grown to be at the helm of several different businesses and has mastered the art of the perfectly-blended frozen cocktail. We gathered his five essential tips for making restaurant-quality frozen drinks right in your own kitchen. In no time you'll be whipping up perfect frozen drinks like the refreshing frozen daiquiri, a rich frozen Irish coffee, or our top-ranked out of 26 popular frozen cocktails: the ever-iconic piña colada.