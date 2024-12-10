The Underrated Technique For Perfectly-Blended Frozen Cocktails

Nothing gives you those beachy island vibes like a delicious frozen cocktail, even if you're just sitting on your porch or in the garden. This is especially true on a hot summer's day, when that icy liquid feels like it's cooling you down literally from the inside out. Making that yummy cocktail is easy enough, but making it perfectly blended so there are no chunky pieces of ice breaking up the smoothness can be a bit tricky. Not so when you have this underrated but incredibly effective blending technique in your bag of (cocktail) tricks. It's called the dry shaking method — or the dry blending method if you're using a blender instead of a cocktail shaker.

Dry shaking is when you mix the bulk of the ingredients together first — your syrups, alcohol, mixers, herbs and spices — and shake without the ice. Then you add the ice and shake it again, before straining it into your preferred type of cocktail glass. When you do add the ice, it's better to use ice blocks if you're shaking and straining because they don't dilute your cocktail as much as crushed ice would due to their larger surface area, which prevents them from melting too quickly.

If you're using a blender, dry shake the ingredients first, then pop them into your blender along with your crushed ice and blend to a fine smoothness. You'll pour this directly into your glass; no need for straining because the blending process combines all the ingredients finely. Restaurants will generally do what's called wet shaking — that is, mixing everything, including ice, together and shaking it, then straining (or blending) it, all in one go. Wet and dry shaking are two different ways of mixing up your cocktail ingredients.

