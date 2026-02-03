These Target Organizers Keep Your Kitchen Tidy — And Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If your kitchen looks anything like ours, affordable, space-saving, and aesthetic storage solutions are always on your wish-list. Luckily, you don't have to shell out a ton of money or travel to several different stores to find just what you're looking for. Your local Target's Brightroom brand of kitchen and home storage solutions is designed to help make your space more visually appealing and functional without breaking the bank.
"Kitchen storage" is truly a fitting name for this brand, as it covers a diversity of items fit for every space. If your cutlery drawer looks disorganized (and you want to make space for many more things), pick up Brightroom's $2, 5-compartment organizer to keep your utensils separate and looking tidy. And if you're getting tired of sticking your hand all the way to the back of your spice cabinet to dig out a jar of cinnamon, consider adding the $24 expandable tiered plastic shelf to your cart. The brand also carries a selection of different-sized plastic containers, perfect for decanting your dry goods into. This diverse product range allows you to easily fit your space with whatever you need.
An accessible alternative to Costco's iDesign products
It's easy to look at Target's Brightroom collection and see similarities between Costco's iDesign lineup. For the initiated, the iDesign bins come in numerous shapes and sizes and in sets — ranging from a small 4-piece modular kit to an 18-piece plastic storage collection. While the plastic appears to be high-quality, the idea of buying 18 containers when you may only need three may not be appealing to everyone — and that's where Brightroom's lineup comes in handy. You can buy one-off containers that fit the exact item you need them to without needing to sink nearly $90 into 18 pieces.
Target's Brightroom collection also comes with more product diversity spanning a range of kitchen organization tools, while iDesign only covers plastic storage containers. If you need a bamboo shelf to put your dishes on, a sturdy collapsible dish rack, and some plastic storage containers while you're at it, you're going to want to pay Target a visit instead of Costco.