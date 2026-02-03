These Target Organizers Keep Your Kitchen Tidy — And Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your kitchen looks anything like ours, affordable, space-saving, and aesthetic storage solutions are always on your wish-list. Luckily, you don't have to shell out a ton of money or travel to several different stores to find just what you're looking for. Your local Target's Brightroom brand of kitchen and home storage solutions is designed to help make your space more visually appealing and functional without breaking the bank.

"Kitchen storage" is truly a fitting name for this brand, as it covers a diversity of items fit for every space. If your cutlery drawer looks disorganized (and you want to make space for many more things), pick up Brightroom's $2, 5-compartment organizer to keep your utensils separate and looking tidy. And if you're getting tired of sticking your hand all the way to the back of your spice cabinet to dig out a jar of cinnamon, consider adding the $24 expandable tiered plastic shelf to your cart. The brand also carries a selection of different-sized plastic containers, perfect for decanting your dry goods into. This diverse product range allows you to easily fit your space with whatever you need.