McDonald's Daily Double Vs McDouble: What Exactly Is The Difference?
Anyone who's walked into a McDonald's knows it can be hard to navigate the menu. There are a lot of "doubles" and "quarters," not to mention a bunch of things that start with a "Mc." So when it comes to deciding between a McDouble and Daily Double, things can get a little complicated, especially since both look like double cheeseburgers at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you'll realize that there's a key difference between the two. And it all comes down to some extra veggies.
The McDouble is closer to a classic cheeseburger, with two beef patties, a slice of cheese, pickles, diced onions, ketchup, and mustard. The Daily Double, on the other hand, swaps out the classic condiments, pickles, and diced onions for slivered onions, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, and mayonnaise on top of the same double patties and cheese foundation. And the end result is a burger that's more about different textures and a fresher bite than the pure cheesy meatiness of the McDouble.
In a nutshell, it all comes down to what you're craving. If you want something more layered that brings some crunch and creaminess, then order a Daily Double. But if you want the familiar satisfaction of eating the kind of McDonald's cheeseburger you know and love, it's probably best to go for the McDouble. After all, there's something comforting about all that beef and melty cheese with those tangy condiments and briny pickles. But either way, you can't go wrong.
Making your burger even better
There's a lot to love about both burgers, but at the same time, you can still upgrade your order using some popular hacks. For starters, requesting more toppings is an easy way to transform your burger into exactly what you're looking for. One example is turning your McDouble into what's basically a budget Big Mac by asking the staff to add shredded lettuce and swap out the ketchup and mustard for Big Mac sauce.
For both items, you can also play around with free or cheap add-ons like pickles, diced onions, ketchup, and mustard, as well as other sauces and premium items like bacon. However, be aware that anything beyond the basics can cost more depending on the franchise, and you may have to get fancier sauces on the side to avoid an extra charge.
Other ways to upgrade have more to do with quality and freshness. One way to do this is by ensuring you get a freshly cooked McDonald's burger by simply asking for it to be "unseasoned." Doing this means the staff will have to grill a fresh patty without the standard salt and pepper that's on the patties stored in a warm holding cabinet, which may take longer but is definitely worth the wait. Another tip is to ask for a steamed bun that will give your burger a warm, fluffy texture worthy of your upgraded McDouble or Daily Double. Because in the end, a little customization goes a long way.