These Wooden Aldi Kitchen Bowls Have A High-End Look For A Fraction Of The Price
When you think about Aldi, you probably think of affordable groceries, exciting specialty snacks, and having to remember to bring a quarter with you for the shopping carts. But every once in a while, Aldi wows its customers with some truly impressive kitchen gadgets and home decor objects in the Aldi Finds section that look much more expensive than they actually are.
Enter the Crofton Angled Acacia Wood Bowl, a large, slightly conical, classy-looking bowl with layers of natural, grainy acacia wood. This Aldi Find would be an ideal vessel for serving salad at a party or holding fresh oranges on your kitchen island, and it can be yours for the wildly low price of $12.99. If you crave a different look, Aldi is also offering a more tubular and sturdier-looking straight-edged version of the acacia bowl for the same price.
It may not initially be clear just how great a deal this is, but at high-quality homeware store Williams Sonoma there is a very similar bowl made from rubberwood that retails for $49.95. It is about an inch taller and wider than Aldi's selection, which is just under 10-inches wide and 5-inches high, but it is also way more expensive, so it is probably worth sacrificing that scant extra room to save some dollars with the Aldi version.
The Aldi acacia wooden bowl is similar to a Williams Sonoma one
Aldi is like Disney World for quality dupes at great prices. The chain sells a Pop-Tarts copycat that shoppers prefer over the name brand. But how are these copies so cheap? Can Aldi products possibly be good quality? The consensus is that it depends on what it is. Some should be avoided at all costs. These Crofton wood bowls, however, seem to be totally worth it.
One thing worth mentioning is that according to the product descriptions, you should avoid using harsh soap when cleaning these bowls. They should be dried thoroughly after cleaning, and it's best to keep them out of the sun to prevent discoloration or warping, but that's really the same with all wooden bowls. The similar Williams Sonoma bowl requires a similar amount of careful care, for example. The directions on that one instruct washing by hand, drying thoroughly, and to avoid soaking, likely because it would also warp.
While there is a fair amount of maintenance involved in both the Aldi and Williams Sonoma wooden bowls, especially if you use them to serve cooked food, you simply can't beat the price point of the Aldi Crofton selection. You could buy four of those bowls and have backups ready for roughly the price of one Williams Sonoma bowl. There's no contest.