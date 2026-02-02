How To Cut Onions For The Perfect Savory Snack Cups

We all love unexpected uses for a certain food, especially when it's a healthy veggie. But now, there's a new hack for rethinking a vegetable as an edible foundation for any number of fillings — and this one comes courtesy of TikTok. If you haven't heard of the onion cup, you won't forget it.

It can be hard to identify the TikTok dishes that are actually worth trying, as the app is swarming with ideas ranging from genius to wacky. But what's great about these onion cups is that the ingredients in the videos featuring them are all familiar, and it's easy to see why they work together. Best of all, making onion cups couldn't be easier. Simply chop off the onion's ends and then half it from top to bottom. Every layer you pull from each layer is a "cup."

In one TikTok post, user Courtney Bales (aka @courtneylcook) slices her onion cups and fills them with cottage cheese and buffalo chicken dip, creating a creamy, spicy filling for the crisp, pungent onion and topping the cups with fried onion bits for crunch. The snack is savory, filling, and feels like a treat even while packing in some protein from the cottage cheese and the fiber, vitamin C, antioxidants, and immune-system boost of the onion.