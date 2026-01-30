The Old-School Spirits And Cocktails Poised For A 2026 Revival, According To An Expert Mixologist

In a fast-paced world, many seek nostalgia and comfort from simpler times. It's no surprise then that 2026 is the year of vintage, grandma-core, and old-school trends, including old-fashioned cocktails and spirits. At least, according to expert mixologist, Molly Horn of Total Wine & More.

"I think there are two different sides to what we'll see make a comeback," Horn explains about 2026 cocktail trends. At bars and restaurants, she notes that consumers order "sweeter classics like the appletini, the French martini, and the Amaretto Sour." At home, however, Horn adds that "great cocktails that traditionally haven't been made 'great' at home like an authentic mai tai or cosmopolitan" will make a comeback. In essence, folks will be mixing up fancier cocktails at home while ordering comforting and sweet classics when dining out.

According to Horn, the "joy of making what was once old new again in a sustainable, innovative, or otherwise engaging way" influences the resurgence of classic cocktails, adding that there's already a "massive surge in top shelf Ready-To-Drink cocktails that are showcasing balanced old-school cocktails." The mixologist notes that this will help give consumers the confidence to make classic cocktails at home, offering "a taste of how great these can be when done right."