The Old-School Spirits And Cocktails Poised For A 2026 Revival, According To An Expert Mixologist
In a fast-paced world, many seek nostalgia and comfort from simpler times. It's no surprise then that 2026 is the year of vintage, grandma-core, and old-school trends, including old-fashioned cocktails and spirits. At least, according to expert mixologist, Molly Horn of Total Wine & More.
"I think there are two different sides to what we'll see make a comeback," Horn explains about 2026 cocktail trends. At bars and restaurants, she notes that consumers order "sweeter classics like the appletini, the French martini, and the Amaretto Sour." At home, however, Horn adds that "great cocktails that traditionally haven't been made 'great' at home like an authentic mai tai or cosmopolitan" will make a comeback. In essence, folks will be mixing up fancier cocktails at home while ordering comforting and sweet classics when dining out.
According to Horn, the "joy of making what was once old new again in a sustainable, innovative, or otherwise engaging way" influences the resurgence of classic cocktails, adding that there's already a "massive surge in top shelf Ready-To-Drink cocktails that are showcasing balanced old-school cocktails." The mixologist notes that this will help give consumers the confidence to make classic cocktails at home, offering "a taste of how great these can be when done right."
Easy-to-use spirits and old-school liqueurs are all making a comeback this year
When asked which old-school spirits would be getting more love in 2026, Horn's gives a definitive answer. "I think we will see, for lack of a better term, a lot of 'easy to use' spirits popping back up in 2026," she states. "Vodka, at times, has taken a back seat in craft bartender conversations over the last couple of decades; however, it's affordable and extremely flexible."
As a master mixologist, Horn feels vodka adds "body and depth" to practically any drink and can work with different ingredients and flavors. Vodka's versatility will help it stay trendy this year. Aside from vodka, Horn predicts that liqueurs will also make a comeback. "I also think we'll see some old-school liqueurs popping back up, from amaretto to peach schnapps," she shares, "as mixologists and home bartenders alike play with fun, simple flavors to make easy-to-enjoy cocktails."
So, if you want to be on trend this year, the next time you're enjoying grandma-core dining at a retro-themed restaurant, order an old-school cocktail, like an appletini. When at home, work on mixing up a classic French martini — just don't forget that splash of vodka.