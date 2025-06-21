Why Your Homemade Mai Tai Will Never Taste Like The Original Recipe

The mai tai is one tipple that has been through the wringer. The history of the cocktail is somewhat disputed between the tiki godfathers of Victor "Trader Vic" Bergeron and Donn "Don the Beachcomber" Beach. But, most accept Trader Vic's story, chasing his vision when trying to recreate the recipe. The original mai tai was a spicy and tart drink meant to showcase the rum. It was later eclipsed by a sweeter, juice-heavy version that Bergeron created for tourists in Hawaii, giving rise to the pre-made mai tai mixes that would dominate for decades. As tiki bars made a comeback, however, people sought to honor the initial, rum-forward recipe. The problem? The rum that Bergeron used didn't exist anymore.

The rum used in Bergeron's mai tai was called J. Wray & Nephew 17-year. It was an aged Jamaican rum with an intensely funk flavor, and the cocktail was built around highlighting its unique profile. But, not even Bergeron got to enjoy the rum for very long. Wray & Nephew only made a limited amount of the rum, and less than a decade after the mai tai was created, it ceased to be produced. This forced Bergeron to switch to a similar spirit, Wray & Nephew 15-year, which was also later discontinued.