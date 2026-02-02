The Sneaky Way Nabisco Marketed Graham Crackers During The Great Depression

It may surprise you how many of the dishes we eat today originally became popular not just because the ingredients taste good together, but because the companies that make those ingredients created recipes to sell more products. Even the classic graham cracker crust you love for your pies is the result of a purposeful marketing strategy.

During the Great Depression, the National Biscuit Company (known these days as Nabisco) wanted to encourage people to keep buying graham crackers as household budgets shrank, and grocery purchases had to become more selective. To do this, the company developed a concept called "cracker cookery," running newspaper ads to spread the word on the versatility of graham crackers. These ads were essentially editorials, but they came across as almost "scientific" know-how to encourage folks to use the crackers, for example, as pie crust simply by pulverizing them.

This was a faster and easier crust-making method that meant home cooks could make pies without flour or sugar. With the single purchase of graham crackers, one could eat and prep them in different ways, presumably making them seem more essential. Nabisco also applied the same cracker cookery technique to its Ritz crackers. It printed a circa-1903 recipe for "mock apple pie," a pie that mimicked the taste of an apple pie without apples, on Ritz boxes for another Depression-era boost.