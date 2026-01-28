This Trader Joe's Beverage Just Won A Customer Choice Award — And We Already Ranked It The Best You Can Buy
Trader Joe's doesn't just have customers; it has devoted fans who go nuts for its unique items and constantly discuss which ones are the best. It's no wonder why the company has its own Customer Choice Awards, which are decided by loyal shoppers who vote on their favorite products. For the 17th annual round of winners, the number one beverage is not a huge surprise: TJ's Spiced Cider took home the crown for a fifth time.
This favorite apple cider also won the Trader Joe's Customer Award for best beverage of 2024, and this past year, we ranked it as the absolute best store-bought apple cider. The Spiced Cider's history of excellence goes even further back, as it was introduced to stores in 2001 and has only gotten more popular each year. Now that the drink has won five Customer Choice awards, it has a place in the official Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame, alongside other fan favorites like the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Unexpected Cheddar.
Like many TJ's products with cult followings, the Spiced Cider is a seasonal item, which makes customers anxiously look forward to its return every year (and buy loads once it's back on shelves). Chock-full of the taste of freshly-squeezed apples and warm spices with a citrusy finish, it's easily one of the best fall items at Trader Joe's, and has scores of positive reviews and comments to back its well-deserved win.
Why Trader Joe's customers adore the award-winning Spiced Cider
In our taste test, Trader Joe's Spiced Cider won by a landslide for its wonderfully vibrant yet comforting and traditional flavor. Seasoned with cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and orange peel and lemon peels, it has the perfect amount of spicy warmth balanced with juicy apple taste, and the touch of refreshing citrus sets it apart from other brands.
Other customers also can't say enough good things, calling the Spiced Cider none too sweet and downright addictive. Interestingly, the smell of this cider gets almost as many compliments as the taste. If you heat it up, it fills your home with the gorgeous scent of fruit and autumnal spices. A fall or winter drink isn't complete without a tempting aroma rushing up from the mug to warm your chilly nose, and this cider more than delivers.
Trader Joe's fans love dressing up their favorite products with easy additions, and this cider is clean-tasting enough to accommodate your favorite mix-ins. If you love alcoholic cider, TJ's shoppers recommend a shot of warming bourbon in your mug. Fresh lemon, orange, and ginger slices wake up the drink with extra spice and tang, or you can boil it down to a syrupy consistency and drizzle over pound cake, ice cream, apple pie, or a fancy fall cocktail. Don't miss this five-time award winner the next time it hits your local Trader Joe's — you'll be sure to join the leagues of fans who voted for it year after year.