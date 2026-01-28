This Trader Joe's Beverage Just Won A Customer Choice Award — And We Already Ranked It The Best You Can Buy

Trader Joe's doesn't just have customers; it has devoted fans who go nuts for its unique items and constantly discuss which ones are the best. It's no wonder why the company has its own Customer Choice Awards, which are decided by loyal shoppers who vote on their favorite products. For the 17th annual round of winners, the number one beverage is not a huge surprise: TJ's Spiced Cider took home the crown for a fifth time.

This favorite apple cider also won the Trader Joe's Customer Award for best beverage of 2024, and this past year, we ranked it as the absolute best store-bought apple cider. The Spiced Cider's history of excellence goes even further back, as it was introduced to stores in 2001 and has only gotten more popular each year. Now that the drink has won five Customer Choice awards, it has a place in the official Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame, alongside other fan favorites like the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Unexpected Cheddar.

Like many TJ's products with cult followings, the Spiced Cider is a seasonal item, which makes customers anxiously look forward to its return every year (and buy loads once it's back on shelves). Chock-full of the taste of freshly-squeezed apples and warm spices with a citrusy finish, it's easily one of the best fall items at Trader Joe's, and has scores of positive reviews and comments to back its well-deserved win.