Before Protein Bowls, Britain Had This Old-School Lunch Dish

British food is often unfairly maligned as being uncreative or bland. However, the country that gave us the full English breakfast, fish and chips, and chicken tikka masala knows a thing or two about making a good meal. Sometimes you just need to look a little harder to find it, and that's how you stumble upon things like the ploughman's lunch, which has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to social media. If you're the type of person who likes to pick and snack, this may be the lunch you've been waiting for.

A traditional ploughman's lunch, so named because it's supposedly what a farmer might unpack during a hard day ploughing fields, is served cold. In its simplest form, it might be a wedge of cheese, some cured or smoked meat, and bread. More elaborate versions will include a few cheese and meat selections, maybe a chutney, a relish, or mustard for dipping, and a variety of fruits and fresh vegetables, hard boiled eggs, and pickled vegetables. You can think of it like a rustic charcuterie board.

A ploughman's lunch is a British pub favorite, and you can enjoy it with a pint of beer or cider. For a meal consisting of honey ham, Wensleydale cheese, rolls, pork pie, salad, olives, and crackers with that classic condiment Branston pickle, you might pay between £17 and £18, or about $23 to $24. Of course, making it yourself would be more cost-effective and allow for more customization.