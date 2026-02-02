When Dining At A Breakfast Buffet, Consider Skipping These 3 Egg Dishes

One of the best parts of staying at an all-inclusive hotel isn't the clean sheets, cozy accommodations, or in-room Keurig: It's the breakfast buffet laid out for you in the morning. Depending on how fancy the hotel is, you may find a simple array of bread, toast, and prepackaged yogurts, or you could find an elaborate spread of custom egg dishes and meats, and the all-important waffle station.

Although you can add some of these items to your plate, there are some breakfast buffet items that you're better off skipping. In an interview with Food Republic, food safety professional and founder of QuEST 4 Food Campbell Mitchell said that scrambled eggs, egg-based dishes like quiche, and anything involving Hollandaise sauce should be expressly avoided. The main reason for this is that these dishes can be breeding grounds for foodborne illnesses, including bacteria, while eggs that are improperly handled or cooked may harbor Salmonella that can make you sick. And he's not the only professional to caution against these foods; Anthony Bourdain famously cautioned against restaurant Hollandaise sauce for similar reasons.