The Absolute Worst Time To Eat At A Hotel Breakfast Buffet
Waking up to the promise of a good hotel breakfast buffet is a wonderful feeling. You're imagining strips of crispy bacon stacked in steam trays, fluffy mounds of freshly scrambled eggs, baskets of beautifully arranged pastries, and that first cup of coffee made just the way you like it. It's so simple, but it sets the tone for your day, whether you're doing business in Budapest or vacationing in the Virgin Islands. But what happens when you step out of the elevator and make your way to the dining room, only to be greeted by packed tables and mile-long lines? Well, that's probably the exact moment you realize that you decided to show up at the worst possible time.
Unless you're stuck at a hotel with a bad breakfast buffet, chances are you aren't the only one planning to partake in a complimentary continental spread. What you likely don't realize, though, is that arriving too close to check-out time will result in a subpar experience that feels anything but relaxing. In their list of mistakes to avoid at a hotel buffet, chef and food writer Joshua Carlucci explained that this particular window typically means lots of crowded lines. But beyond the very long wait time, you're also facing trays that have been picked over by earlier guests, as well as a generally rushed atmosphere. And needless to say, that's not an ideal way to start your day.
Plan your breakfast strategically
So what's behind the chaos around check-out? It most likely comes down to unfortunate timing, since hotels typically wrap up breakfast service by 10 a.m. Of course, timing can vary depending on the property and whether it's a weekday or weekend, but that doesn't change the fact that standard check-out time is 11 a.m. This means that there's a tight window where people are trying to eat and pack before hitting the road. And another potential factor is that staff could stop replenishing trays toward the end as they try to close up shop, which would just add to the crowds, limited food options, and hurried feeling.
Luckily, there's a simple solution. Carlucci recommended coming in during early or mid-service, when there are usually fewer crowds and fresher dishes. Not only that, but they suggested checking out early and asking the concierge to store your luggage, as well as staggering your visits if you're traveling with a group. What's also worth keeping in mind is that a buffet may be busy at different times depending on where you're staying, as businesspeople in cities will probably eat earlier than vacationers at a resort. But regardless of where you are, beating the crowd will mean a shorter line at the omelet station, which we all know is one of the best parts of a hotel breakfast buffet.