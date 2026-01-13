The Absolute Worst Time To Eat At A Hotel Breakfast Buffet

Waking up to the promise of a good hotel breakfast buffet is a wonderful feeling. You're imagining strips of crispy bacon stacked in steam trays, fluffy mounds of freshly scrambled eggs, baskets of beautifully arranged pastries, and that first cup of coffee made just the way you like it. It's so simple, but it sets the tone for your day, whether you're doing business in Budapest or vacationing in the Virgin Islands. But what happens when you step out of the elevator and make your way to the dining room, only to be greeted by packed tables and mile-long lines? Well, that's probably the exact moment you realize that you decided to show up at the worst possible time.

Unless you're stuck at a hotel with a bad breakfast buffet, chances are you aren't the only one planning to partake in a complimentary continental spread. What you likely don't realize, though, is that arriving too close to check-out time will result in a subpar experience that feels anything but relaxing. In their list of mistakes to avoid at a hotel buffet, chef and food writer Joshua Carlucci explained that this particular window typically means lots of crowded lines. But beyond the very long wait time, you're also facing trays that have been picked over by earlier guests, as well as a generally rushed atmosphere. And needless to say, that's not an ideal way to start your day.