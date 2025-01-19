The Hotel Breakfast Buffets In The US You Should Avoid
When booking a hotel, many travelers are enticed by the promise of a complimentary breakfast included with their stay. It undoubtedly sounds like a great perk, offering convenience and potential savings. But before you get too excited about a free meal, it is important to understand that not all hotel breakfast buffets are created equal. Indeed, many of them display red flags that you should not ignore.
In fact, continental breakfast buffets at many hotels can often be a disappointment that adds little value to your stay. While it may seem like a bonus, these second-rate complimentary meals are typically cost-cutting, low-quality offerings designed to meet basic needs rather than provide an enjoyable and memorable dining experience. From overly sweetened, pre-packaged "empty calories" to limited variety and underwhelming food presentation, many hotel breakfast buffet foods fail to live up to travelers' expectations. Worse, they might leave you feeling unsatisfied, prompting you to seek a proper meal elsewhere anyway.
Before you rely on that free breakfast to start your day, consider whether it's truly worth the hype or if it might be better to skip it, and find a more satisfying all-you-can-eat buffet nearby. Below, let's take a look some of the worst-rated hotel breakfast buffets in the country and why you may want to avoid them.
The following article includes brief references to allegations of discrimination based on race, gender identity, and disability.
Baymont Inn & Suites
Baymont Inn & Suites, a mid-tier hotel brand, offers a hot complimentary breakfast to guests as part of their stay. The breakfast spread typically includes coffee and orange juice, bagels with cream cheese, pastries, waffles, and cereal. However, like many budget-friendly hotel chains, the breakfast experience is often described as underwhelming and basic, with some guests expressing disappointment in the limited variety and supposedly questionable quality of the food.
Online reviewers are not shy about their criticism. One person warns on Tripadvisor that, during their stay, "The breakfast was substandard to say the least." Meanwhile, another former guest states, "Decided to go with the higher priced hotel for the amenities but then was disappointed by the breakfast. Should have been a budget saver but instead due to lack of variety, quality of what was there, and the sheer lack of items available, had to go pay for breakfast elsewhere." Complaining that the free breakfast at Baymont Inn & Suites is straight-up "terrible," another Tripadvisor user claims that they were "served cold biscuits and sausage gravy that tasted like it was made with bacon grease."
Best Western
Best Western is a well-known hotel brand advertising a free, standard breakfast buffet. Along with coffee, tea, hot chocolate, juice, and milk, its offerings include a breakfast sandwich or burrito (either pre-packaged or homemade); a muffin, pastry, or breakfast bread that's pre-wrapped; and eggs, yogurt, dry cereals, and fruit as part of its amenities.
While this breakfast buffet is generally considered consistent and reliable, all Best Western hotels are independently owned and operated by individual franchisees, meaning each hotel is run by its own owner rather than being part of a centrally controlled chain. It shouldn't come as a surprise, therefore, that some Best Western locations have been criticized for serving breakfast foods that don't meet the expectations of guests, particularly in terms of temperature and freshness. Some guests report better experiences with fresher items, while others seem to encounter food that's less appetizing.
Comfort Inn
Comfort Inn is a mid-range hotel chain owned by Choice Hotels International, Inc. And while it offers convenience and affordability, the quality of its amenities, including the breakfast buffet, seems inconsistent. To get an idea of what guests think of the hotel's offerings, we headed to the forums over at FlyerTalk, where we found this burning question: "Does anyone else dread the Comfort Inn breakfast?" In the discussion, past guests agree that while it offers standard hotel breakfast staples, the selection can significantly vary by location. "Not all Comfort Inns have hard-boiled eggs, but some do. ... Not all Comfort Inns have yogurt, but some do. Not all Comfort Inns have an equally good selection of bread. Some are pitiful, and others are not bad," writes one person, echoing other reviewers who note the selection has felt repetitive and uninspired to them, as well.
The breakfast selection typically includes pre-packaged pastries, cereal, basic breads, and sometimes hot items like scrambled eggs, sausage, or bacon — the latter of which some Tripadvisor reviewers claim are clumpy, bland, or undercooked. One person explicitly warns on FlyerTalk, "The egg and meat items are usually dried up and not edible by the time I get to them."
Not only is the food itself apparently subpar, but other online reviewers also mention that the breakfast buffet ends at 9 a.m., which may be inconveniently early for some guests. All of these factors mean a less polished, often disappointing experience, especially for travelers who expect something more substantial.
Days Inn by Wyndham
As another budget-friendly hotel chain, Days Inn by Wyndham typically provides a light continental breakfast buffet. Online reviews often reflect mixed opinions about the quality and variety of the breakfast, with past guests using adjectives such as limited choices, non-existent, and second rate. Another frequent complaint, guests often feel the breakfast is too basic, with that small selection of items not changing much from day to day. Common breakfast items include cereals, bagels, muffins, toast, coffee, tea, and juice. While some Days Inn locations do offer hot breakfast options like eggs and sausage, one Tripadvisor reviewer puts it bluntly: "The only downside of this place was that the free breakfast was definitely sparse compared to other budget hotels (they had bananas, yogurt, and some pastries). But hey, its free!"
The Days Inn by Wyndham breakfast provides a simple start to the day that might meet the needs of travelers looking for convenience, but it certainly doesn't appear to impress those seeking a more substantial or nutritious meal. If you are the type of traveler who values a breakfast experience that both excites your taste buds and fills your belly, you might find yourself disappointed. Many guests skip it and grab something from a nearby café or restaurant instead.
DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton is generally regarded as a mid-range hotel chain offering more upscale accommodations compared to budget brands. While DoubleTree's included breakfast is advertised as a highlight of the stay, past guest reviews tell a different story, including one Tripadvisor reviewer who felt nickel and dimed when they were reportedly charged a $15 surcharge for a subpar breakfast.
When booking a stay at DoubleTree by Hilton, it is helpful to manage expectations. You might want to think twice before heading for its breakfast buffet, especially if you're not a Hilton Honors Gold or Diamond member. While the hotel advertises a complimentary breakfast for every registered guest, the fine print requires you to request the "Breakfast Included" package. The buffet may seem tempting, but at a premium price, it can feel more like a hidden fee than a valued amenity. With other dining options available nearby — and often at better prices — it's perhaps worth considering whether the convenience is worth the cost.
Before you commit, check if your membership status qualifies for a free breakfast or look into local alternatives for a better deal. That said, the hotel's signature warm chocolate chip cookies provided at check-in remain a fan favorite, offering a sweet treat to offset the potential breakfast letdowns.
Drury Inn & Suites
Poor selection of food is not the only reason to avoid some establishments. According to various online reviews, the breakfast buffet at Drury Inn & Suites is generally well-regarded, and many consider it to be one of the better breakfast offerings in the mid-range hotel category. This chain goes beyond the typical continental breakfast, providing a more substantial spread with a variety of hot and cold options, like scrambled and hard-boiled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast potatoes, alongside pastries, fresh fruit, pancakes, and a waffle station. Many guests appreciate the well-managed buffet, which appears to offer a satisfying start to the day.
But despite the positive feedback on the breakfast buffet spread, some past guests have raised concerns about experiencing alleged discrimination during their stay at certain locations, with accusations ranging from instances of racism and transphobia to ableism. For example, on Tripadvisor, a former guest claimed to have been racially profiled during his morning meal at a Mississippi location in 2018. "I was asked by the manager to produce room keys to eat breakfast. He never asked anyone else, and his only explanation was I'd be surprised how many people come off the street to eat," they write, adding, "I'm a Doctor, I can afford a breakfast."
While such issues don't seem widespread, taken as a whole, these allegations suggest that some guests have felt unfairly singled out by certain members of Drury Inn & Suites' staff. This has led to frustration, discomfort, and even wrongful arrest and legal action, as in the first instance mentioned above.
Econo Lodge
Econo Lodge is another budget hotel chain where the complimentary breakfast, while included, often receives negative reviews from guests. As a low-cost option within the Choice Hotels brand, Econo Lodge is focused on providing basic accommodations, and the breakfast offerings typically reflect that. As with many budget hotels, the quality of the breakfast has been described by one Tripadvisor reviewer as "not as great you expect," adding, "but it works if you want to grab some quick bites. Boiled eggs, cereals, waffles coffee/milk etc." There's seemingly little variety or creativity, and the offerings may feel repetitive or uninspired, especially for guests staying multiple nights. Some have had slightly better experiences, but many report that the breakfast is underwhelming and doesn't add much value to the stay.
Another recurring complaint about the breakfast at Econo Lodge locations is about the hot items. One guest writes, "The free breakfast was pretty nasty, microwaved eggs and boiled sausages," which significantly impacted their enjoyment of the meal. For many travelers, eggs and sausage are often the central hot breakfast items, so having them fall short of even basic expectations would obviously be disappointing.
Even the coffee served at Econo Lodge breakfasts has been criticized, with guests reporting that it's often weak or poorly brewed, further detracting from the overall experience. "The breakfast fare was minimal. Yogurt, muffins, mini-bagels, and cream cheese, and packaged muffins. Juice and coffee," one traveler shares, before going on to suggest, "The coffee was awful! And that fake creamer ... please, you could really do better."
Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America is a hotel brand designed primarily for long-term stays, with an emphasis on providing home-like amenities, including a kitchenette in every room. Because of the hotel chain's expectation that guests cook for themselves in their rooms, its complimentary breakfast buffet tends to be quite basic and geared toward convenience on the go, rather than providing a full, hearty meal to start off the day right.
That expectation starkly contrasts with a past guest's Tripadvisor review, which states, "Free breakfast was very limited to coffee and grab and go breakfast bars and muffins, as well as instant oatmeal. Fine for a one nighter for me ... I would want more amenities if I was staying for a longer period of time." At most Extended Stay America locations, other guests similarly report simple breakfast options. Some may also provide juice, pre-packaged pastries, and fruit like apples or bananas, but the overall spread is considered to be minimal. If traveling with children, other reviewers warn that these breakfast options might not be convenient.
Homewood Suites by Hilton
While Homewood Suites by Hilton is known for its spacious suites and amenities catering to extended stays, the complimentary breakfast has received mixed reviews. With many past guests expressing dissatisfaction regarding the limited variety and quality of the offerings (which include typical breakfast items like eggs, bacon, sausage, and waffles), descriptors like disappointing and appalling have been used in the more negative Tripadvisor reviews.
This breakfast may provide a quick and convenient start to the day, but some folks take issue with the lack of diversity in fresh hot options. Guests hoping for a more robust or gourmet breakfast experience may find the selection falling short of expectations, especially for a hotel in this category. If breakfast is an important part of your stay, you might want to consider exploring other options in the area, or adjust your standards for a simple, no-frills meal. As with any of the hotel breakfast buffets on our list, checking recent reviews for the specific Homewood Suites location you plan to book a room at can provide more insight into any improvements or changes to the breakfast offerings.
Ramada by Wyndham
The free breakfast buffet at the Ramada offers a standard selection that might appeal to guests seeking a simple and straightforward start to their day. Options generally include eggs, breakfast potatoes and meat, oatmeal, yogurt, pastries, and breakfast breads, along with coffee and juice. However, this typical hotel breakfast fare isn't for everyone. As one person writes on Tripadvisor, "The breakfast is better than nothing, but poor compared to most hotels that offer continental breakfast. However, like I said, better than nothing." Similarly to other online reviews, it's not exactly a ringing endorsement — which leads us to conclude that many guests do not find it to be particularly impressive.
So, for those who are expecting a hearty, flavorful breakfast to kick-start their day, this buffet may fall short. It's certainly edible and sufficient for those on the go, but it doesn't provide the memorable dining experience that one might hope for in a hotel breakfast. Overall, it seems to be an unremarkable spread that guests have described as standard and, well, not that great — especially compared to the more diverse and high-quality options available at other hotels.
Sheraton
Despite being a higher-end hotel brand, Sheraton has received mixed reviews regarding its breakfast offerings (which, unlike budget friendly hotels, are not complimentary). While the hotel chain is known for its upscale amenities, service, and even has some of the best hotel restaurants, the breakfast experience has sometimes been criticized as mediocre and expensive relative to the quality and variety of the food provided.
Past guests have noted that the breakfast spread can feel repetitive, with little variety. As one person, who had their morning meals comped following a booking issue, bluntly describes it on Tripadvisor, "The free breakfast was a joke." Claiming that several in their party "didn't like the lack of choice in the offerings," they add of the simple breakfast buffet, "It consisted of a big vat of eggs, bacon, sliced bread, and either an apple or banana."
While the hotel offers many standard items, also including pastries and cereal, there is a general sense that the selection doesn't go beyond the basics, which appears to be disappointing for travelers who pay extra and expect a memorable and delicious experience. Many guests feel it's not worth the price given the quality of the offerings, arguing that they can get a more satisfying meal at a local café or restaurant for the same or lower cost.
Super 8 by Wyndham
According to its website, Super 8 by Wyndham offers "a free breakfast item along with your choice of coffee, tea, and juice" as part of its amenities. But like other budget hotel chains, reviews tend to be mixed.
Scouring reviews on Tripadvisor, we found guests asking if Super 8 offers a full breakfast — think items like eggs, sausage or bacon, and pancakes or waffles — and others concluding that it does not. Instead, Super 8 locations mainly offer the same small set of items each day, like typical continental fare, though guests are also welcome to use a waffle maker to make their own Belgian waffles. Other hot options, if available at all, are typically limited to items like a microwavable cinnamon bun or pre-packaged breakfast sandwich.
Many online reviewers describe these breakfast offerings as basic. While some travelers who simply want to grab a quick something or other before heading out for the day may appreciate that free breakfast item as a nice perk, others feel that this spread is quite sparse and argue that the hotel should offer more food options. All of which suggests that, if you're staying at a Super 8 and consider a filling breakfast to be the most important meal of the day, it may be worthwhile to spend a bit more elsewhere to have a bigger, better meal.