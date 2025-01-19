The Hotel Breakfast Buffets In The US You Should Avoid

When booking a hotel, many travelers are enticed by the promise of a complimentary breakfast included with their stay. It undoubtedly sounds like a great perk, offering convenience and potential savings. But before you get too excited about a free meal, it is important to understand that not all hotel breakfast buffets are created equal. Indeed, many of them display red flags that you should not ignore.

In fact, continental breakfast buffets at many hotels can often be a disappointment that adds little value to your stay. While it may seem like a bonus, these second-rate complimentary meals are typically cost-cutting, low-quality offerings designed to meet basic needs rather than provide an enjoyable and memorable dining experience. From overly sweetened, pre-packaged "empty calories" to limited variety and underwhelming food presentation, many hotel breakfast buffet foods fail to live up to travelers' expectations. Worse, they might leave you feeling unsatisfied, prompting you to seek a proper meal elsewhere anyway.

Before you rely on that free breakfast to start your day, consider whether it's truly worth the hype or if it might be better to skip it, and find a more satisfying all-you-can-eat buffet nearby. Below, let's take a look some of the worst-rated hotel breakfast buffets in the country and why you may want to avoid them.

The following article includes brief references to allegations of discrimination based on race, gender identity, and disability.