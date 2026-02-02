Gordon Ramsay's 10 Best Tips For Making Delicious Soup

Gordon Ramsay has been in the global spotlight for decades, and during that time, he's released multiple cookbooks, opened hordes of restaurants, and hosted countless cooking shows. So, unsurprisingly, the British celebrity chef is full of cooking tips.

For example, when we spoke to the culinary icon in 2023, he told us that the key to taking grilled cheese to the next level is to use ingredients like sourdough bread, caramelized onions, and the best mature cheddar you can find. He also told us that a simple, good-quality cheddar cheese and some crackers can take vegetable minestrone soup to the next level. And lucky for us, Ramsay isn't short on soup tips.

Over the years, the chef has made many, many different soup recipes, and documented them all for the benefit of us amateur cooks. We went back through the archives to find some more great soup advice from Ramsay, and here's what we found. Your soup game is about to get a major upgrade. The best part? It's all surprisingly easy.