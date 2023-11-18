Herb Infused Butter Is The Flavorful Fix For Watery Canned Soup

Let's face it: Canned soup simply isn't as good as the homemade version. While it might work in a pinch, it can be watery and bland, making you wish you had the real thing. Thankfully, there are ways to improve it. If you're too sick to make chicken noodle soup from scratch or simply need a quick meal, add herb-infused butter to your canned chicken soup.

Store-bought soup is rarely "just right." Either it's far too thick and bland, or extremely salty and thin. While it won't make it a Michelin-star meal, herb-infused butter goes a long way. As a fat, butter is essential to giving it much-needed flavor and making soup richer. Soup manufacturers may skimp on spices, so it's up to you to spruce it up with your favorite herbs.

With the canned soup heating up, saute herbs like oregano, tarragon, and bay leaves and pour it into the soup right before serving. Dried herbs tend to have a stronger flavor and are easily accessible, but using fresh herbs for soup is perfectly fine.