That Half-Used Dip In Your Fridge? It Belongs In Your Salad Dressing
We've all had a container of leftover dip hanging out in the fridge (for some of us, it's a regular occurrence). It hasn't expired yet, it's still good to go, but the corn chips that accompanied it home from the store are long gone. If a veggie plate isn't exactly calling your name, there's one other way to repurpose it, before it all goes bad — use it in a salad dressing. Just about any leftover dip you have on hand can make an excellent base for a better homemade dressing.
Not only is a second life as a salad dressing a far superior fate than the trash can, dips can also catapult what may have been an ordinary salad to new, crave-worthy heights. You can even get a little creative with them. The main thing to consider, however, is consistency. Most dips will need to be thinned out to make them more pourable and dressing-like. What you're after is something smooth enough to toss, but still thick enough to lightly coat all those yummy greens, veggies, and proteins — it should be neither runny, nor a gloppy overkill.
Using a pre-made dip as a base for your dressing means much of your foundational work is done for you in terms of flavor, texture, and even your salad's theme. When it comes to salad dressing it's simple: Want it creamy? Add yogurt, sour cream, or buttermilk. Want a vinaigrette? Drizzle in oil and acid, in the form of vinegar or citrus. Then it's all just about adjusting to your tastes and the quantity of salad you're making.
Dipping into salad dressings
Using a dip to zhuzh up your salad dressing doesn't require a lot (as little as a spoonful will do). Guacamole, is a perfect place to start given all that lush, built-in creaminess and its bold flavor. So play around, adding a drizzle of oil, a squeeze of lime, a splash of water to thin it out a bit, tasting as you go. Want to amp up the creaminess? Add some sour cream or yogurt and whisk until smooth. Or spice up your Mexican kale salad by sprinkling in some cayenne, chili-lime seasoning, or freshly minced jalapeño, adjusting to taste before tossing.
Have hummus on hand? Blend in a little lemon juice and olive oil, and you're in business! Add more flavor with a handful of herbs, a few cloves of garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, or roasted red peppers. Hummus with seeds, nuts, or olives also blends right up for a smooth and flavorful result that's great for this Greek-style seven layer salad.
Experiment with anything from a spinach dip-based dressing on a kale, chickpea, and dukkah salad to a creamy, Buffalo dip dressing drizzled over a grilled chicken salad. Thin out some blue cheese dip or even a sriracha mayo using cream or buttermilk to coat grain bowls. Otherwise, try using any dipping sauce from sweet chili to barbecue or your favorite honey mustard as a dressing base for this yummy chicken tender salad. With so many types of dips available at the store, your new favorite dressing is just waiting to be discovered. All it takes is a little creativity, and a taste-and-adjust approach.