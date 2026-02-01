Step Aside Taco Bell, This Dish Is The Real Mexican Pizza

Despite some similarities, there are a number of major factors that separate tlayudas from their American fast food cousins. For starters, tlayudas are just one layer, featuring a large corn — not flour — tortilla crisped on the comal. But it is the toppings where the two really diverge. Beans, meat, and cheese are all common on tlayudas, but they are not the same sort that you'll find at Taco Bell.

The crisp tortilla of a tlayuda is typically smeared with lard and refried beans and topped with strings of Oaxaca cheese, as well as a variety of meats and vegetables. For the vegetables, you might see the likes of shredded cabbage, sliced tomatoes and onions, avocado, and cilantro — standard Mexican fare. The meats used to top tlayudas can be especially interesting, however. At the beginner end of the spectrum you might find crumbled chorizo; in the intermediate category you might see unfamiliar names with familiar flavors, like cecina and tasajo, which are thinly sliced cuts of pork and beef, with slightly different preparations depending on location; and on the adventurous side of things you may even find tlayudas topped with chapulines, a Oaxacan delicacy of crunchy fried grasshoppers. If you're curious about eating insects, chapulines are a great place to start, especially on a tlayuda, where the earthy, umami flavor blends with all of the other delicious ingredients.

We're not here to tell you not to order a Mexican Pizza on your next stop by the drive thru, but for a pizza-like dish with real Mexican flair, the tlayuda can't be beat. Mole often steals the limelight when it comes to Mexican regional dishes from Oaxaca, but a tlayuda-tasting tour might just be worth the plane ticket on its own.