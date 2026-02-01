Gordon Ramsay Added An Unexpected Ingredient In Curry — And Fans Were Not Impressed

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is famous for his dishes and infamous for dishing out his rather caustic brand of harsh criticism on hit shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares," so naturally, fans aren't shy about giving it right back to him. Case in point the "Curry in a Hurry" segment from Ramsay's "Next Level Kitchen," the digital-only adjunct series on YouTube featuring Ramsay and his "Next Level Chef" mentors sharing "tips, tricks and delicious recipes." In this installment, the "MasterChef" himself quickly whips up a classic Indian Butter Chicken.

But, when it comes to making fun of nearly everything about the British restaurateur and bestselling cookbook author's video, fans and haters alike pulled no punches. From his frequent use of the word literally (one user counted 21 times!), to criticism about Ramsay's recipe's authenticity, nothing was left unexamined. And, for some viewers discussing the recipe on Instagram, it was the chef's rather unorthodox use of "tomato sauce" that really set them on edge. "Tomato sauce in curry???" one shocked commenter asked rhetorically (FYI, this is what the Brits call ketchup).

"When he said Tomatoe [sic] sauce, i died inside," another quipped, with a crying emoji. Others brought their street cred to the table, with one noting, "With my mom being Indian, she taught me all sorts of curry dishes, and not once was tomato sauce mentioned. Get your facts straight, Ramsey. If you want to make curry, do it properly or don't do it at all." The general consensus was it wrecked the dish, with one person imploring him to simply utilize fresh tomatoes instead, reiterating their point with a face palm emoji.