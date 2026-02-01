Italian Beef Sandwiches Are Made Easy With One Convenient Aldi Find

An authentic Chicago Italian beef sandwich is made from perfectly seasoned roast beef that is slow-simmered in its own juices. Ideally, it should be served on a homemade Italian-style bread roll. And the process of making one entirely from scratch can be time-consuming and daunting. But if you crave the juicy, aromatic, and succulent flavors of a classic, slow-cooker Italian beef sandwich and don't have the time to make it completely from scratch, Aldi offers the perfect compromise: Its Buona Italian Style Gravy and Sliced Beef is an eight-pack of tender slices of flavorful beef au jus for just $15.99, and makes it easy to make amazing sandwiches in just minutes.

Each pack contains enough beef for one sandwich. You'll need a four-inch Italian-style roll or sub roll. Heat the beef up in the microwave, or simmer it for a bit on the stovetop in its gravy. Add the beef to your sandwich bread and cover it with gravy. Then adorn the sandwich with a spicy, store-bought giardiniera mix. You can use any remaining gravy as au jus to dip your sandwich in while eating.