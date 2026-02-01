Italian Beef Sandwiches Are Made Easy With One Convenient Aldi Find
An authentic Chicago Italian beef sandwich is made from perfectly seasoned roast beef that is slow-simmered in its own juices. Ideally, it should be served on a homemade Italian-style bread roll. And the process of making one entirely from scratch can be time-consuming and daunting. But if you crave the juicy, aromatic, and succulent flavors of a classic, slow-cooker Italian beef sandwich and don't have the time to make it completely from scratch, Aldi offers the perfect compromise: Its Buona Italian Style Gravy and Sliced Beef is an eight-pack of tender slices of flavorful beef au jus for just $15.99, and makes it easy to make amazing sandwiches in just minutes.
Each pack contains enough beef for one sandwich. You'll need a four-inch Italian-style roll or sub roll. Heat the beef up in the microwave, or simmer it for a bit on the stovetop in its gravy. Add the beef to your sandwich bread and cover it with gravy. Then adorn the sandwich with a spicy, store-bought giardiniera mix. You can use any remaining gravy as au jus to dip your sandwich in while eating.
Other tips for making an authentic Italian beef
You don't have to be a skilled chef to make a delicious Italian beef sandwich. However, if you've never made one before, you might benefit from following some easy tips to make the ultimate Italian beef sandwich.
First, start by selecting a high-quality bread, preferably an Italian sandwich roll. Next, choose a highly flavorful cut of beef (or use a pre-sliced package of Italian beef au jus or in gravy). While deli-sliced roast beef is an acceptable substitute, there are key differences between roast beef and Italian beef sandwiches to keep in mind. When heating your sandwich meat, make sure to add gravy or beef broth to keep it from drying out, and don't overcook it or you'll end up with tough meat. Finally, don't add cheese, or you'll end up with a Philly cheesesteak instead of an Italian beef. However, you can add a grilled Italian sausage to make a Chicago combo.