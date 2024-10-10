9 Store-Bought Giardinieras For Your Italian Beef Sandwich, Ranked

The word "giardiniera" translates to "gardener," and it's easy to see how it earned its name. This vibrant, pickled mix of vegetables — typically a medley of cauliflower, carrots, celery, and peppers — is like a jarred garden, bursting with tangy, briny goodness. It's often a standout on antipasti platters in its birthplace of Italy, but giardiniera also found a home in Chicago. In the late 19th century, Italian immigrants flocked to the Windy City, bringing giardiniera with them and tossing it on their Italian beef sandwiches. I'm a firm believer that any sandwich is made better by a vinegary kick, so there's always room for giardiniera on my sandwich.

In Chicago, the condiment isn't just about an added pickle-y crunch, but also spice. The original Italian snack doesn't focus on heat as much as tang, but a good sandwich-ready giardiniera focuses on both. Not every city is as lucky as Chicago to be spoiled with options, but thankfully, there are plenty of supermarket brands that will add the zing your sandwich is begging for. An Italian beef sandwich isn't complete without giardiniera, after all. I tasted my way through nine different store-bought giardinieras to discover the most elite one for your Italian beef sandwich.