9 Store-Bought Giardinieras For Your Italian Beef Sandwich, Ranked
The word "giardiniera" translates to "gardener," and it's easy to see how it earned its name. This vibrant, pickled mix of vegetables — typically a medley of cauliflower, carrots, celery, and peppers — is like a jarred garden, bursting with tangy, briny goodness. It's often a standout on antipasti platters in its birthplace of Italy, but giardiniera also found a home in Chicago. In the late 19th century, Italian immigrants flocked to the Windy City, bringing giardiniera with them and tossing it on their Italian beef sandwiches. I'm a firm believer that any sandwich is made better by a vinegary kick, so there's always room for giardiniera on my sandwich.
In Chicago, the condiment isn't just about an added pickle-y crunch, but also spice. The original Italian snack doesn't focus on heat as much as tang, but a good sandwich-ready giardiniera focuses on both. Not every city is as lucky as Chicago to be spoiled with options, but thankfully, there are plenty of supermarket brands that will add the zing your sandwich is begging for. An Italian beef sandwich isn't complete without giardiniera, after all. I tasted my way through nine different store-bought giardinieras to discover the most elite one for your Italian beef sandwich.
9. Vertullo
I was excited to give this giardiniera a try, particularly because of the inclusion of green olives, but that excitement didn't last long. The first thing that hit me was the smell. Instead of a fresh, vinegary tang, I was met with an odd aroma that reminded me of steamed vegetables that had been forgotten in the fridge. Unfortunately, the taste didn't redeem the off-putting smell. The cauliflower was overly soft, almost mushy, while the carrots and celery were inconsistent. One bite would be crunchy and the next limp and flavorless.
The chunks of veggies, especially the cauliflower, were so huge it was difficult to even scoop them out of the jar. Trimming these pickled veggies down to comfortably fit on a sandwich would be pretty tedious, but it will save you some money with a 16 ounce jar priced under $4. The brine was another letdown. It was overwhelmingly vinegary, and not in a good way. Vertullo's giardiniera might pass as a last-minute addition to an antipasti platter, but it's not something I'd ever think to add to an Italian beef sandwich.
8. B&G
B&G is a familiar name in New York and all over the East Coast, popular for its affordable pickles and tangy preserves. Given its popularity, I was expecting more than a mediocre giardiniera from B&G, but it left me disappointed. The 32 oz. jar is full of huge chunks of cauliflower, celery, and crinkle-cut carrots, which adds texture, but the brine was nearly tasteless, carrying only the faintest whisper of vinegar and virtually no spices. The veggies do have a nice crunch, so it's not a total miss, but the flavor is so mild it barely registers. It would add texture to an Italian beef sandwich, but not much else.
If you're just looking for a crunchy, pickle-like texture on your sandwich, B&G might do the trick, but honestly, a regular pickle could do the job better. The veggies were fresh and crunchy, which is the one saving grace here, but without any significant flavor to back it up, this giardiniera felt like a foundation that was missing all the good stuff. It's like using a can of condensed soup as a base for a better recipe; you've got to doctor it up if you want it to shine. The giant jar is under $5, so using it as a blank canvas isn't the worst idea.
7. Jeff's Garden
Jeff's Garden is a brand I often see at local grocery stores, and while its pickles and olives are usually solid, the giardiniera ... not so much. The veggies were cut smaller than most on this list, which is good for topping a sandwich, but something tasted off with the flavor. There's an overly sour tang that hits your nose the moment you open the jar, and the first taste isn't any better. The vinegar base is strong, but there's also a weird mustiness that I couldn't shake.
On the plus side, this giardiniera has a little bit of heat thanks to the pepper seeds floating around, and the texture is decent — the whole peppers, cauliflower, and carrots all have a nice crunch. But the flavor is too sharp and sour, with none of the balance that makes a great giardiniera. It's the kind of tang that could cut through the richness of an Italian beef sandwich, but it's not something I'd ever eat on its own. The label boasts non-GMO and no artificial flavors, which is reflected in the price at almost $5 for a 12 oz. jar. Jeff's Garden has potential, especially if you're looking for something with a sharper bite. If anything could give this giardiniera purpose, it would be a fatty beef sandwich, but it wouldn't be my first choice.
6. Sophia
Sophia's giardiniera is a bit of an under-the-radar pick, but it brings a lot of positives to the table. The jar is packed with thick-cut carrots, cauliflower, slivers of celery, and loads of bell peppers. Despite being another giant 32 oz. jar, Sophia's has a perfect balance of vegetables, so you won't be left with any neglected bits at the end of the jar. This one stood out right away for its bold texture, with some of the thickest crinkle-cut carrots I've come across in a giardiniera. All of the veggies were crunchy and satisfying, making this a great addition to any antipasti platter or sandwich, but the latter will require some chopping.
Flavor-wise, Sophia is milder than some of the others but pleasantly so. The vinegar is present but not overpowering, allowing the natural flavors of the vegetables to come through. There's a lingering tang that keeps things interesting without taking over your palate. While it doesn't have the punch of a spicy giardiniera, it's well-balanced and adds a nice acidity to a beef sandwich. If you're looking for a solid, middle-of-the-road giardiniera that brings crunch and a clean, vinegary kick for under $5, Sophia is a strong contender.
5. Mezzetta
Mezzetta is one of the most widely available giardiniera brands, and it's easy to see why. The West Coast-based brand has conquered practically anything that can be pickled and jarred, and it's consistent with its giardiniera. All of the typical veggies are packed in the 16 oz. jar — cauliflower, carrots, peppers, and celery — cut into small, bite-sized pieces, or at least manageable bite-sized pieces.
It's also one of the most vinegary options, which may be a turn-off to some, but I live for it. The face-scrunching level of acidity works beautifully with the richness of Italian beef. While Mezzetta delivers on crunch and tang, the flavor profile is pretty basic. There isn't much going on beyond the vinegar, and there's a distinct lack of seasoning. This makes it a suitable option if you're looking for a no-nonsense giardiniera to add a pickle-y bite to your beef sandwich. It might not steal the show, but it will certainly do the job.
4. Divina
Divina's is the first on the list branded as a Chicago-style giardiniera, so it has a leg up by already being finely diced and ready to lather on a sandwich. Unlike the others, it has chunks of raw garlic and sits in a thicker brine of red wine vinegar and oil, giving it a richer, more robust flavor. Many of the other jars include spicy peppers, but Divina's relish-like texture combines a wider variety with bell peppers, jalapeños, and my favorite underdog, pepperoncini.
I rarely declare anything too salty, but Divina's giardiniera briny bite is teetering the line of overwhelming. That said, the saltiness could cut through the richness of fatty Italian beef while adding a satisfying crunch. This giardiniera is versatile enough to also work on charcuterie boards, salads, or even pizzas, but if it's acidity you're looking for, this isn't the place. The spicy, bold flavors will enrich any beef sandwich, but you'll still be missing the crisp bite of a pickle. It's definitely a pricier choice at $7.50, but the quality is there, and the nearly 14 oz. jar will improve plenty of future sandwiches.
3. Krinos
I was pleasantly surprised by Krinos giardiniera, particularly given its low price point. It's packaged in a 16 oz. jar like Vertullo and Mezzetta, but at only $2.69 and far tastier. The zesty brine is filled to the brim with huge pieces of cauliflower, celery, whole peppers, and crinkle-cut carrots ranging in size.
This Mediterranean-style giardiniera delivers a mild, well-balanced flavor that's both refreshing and crunchy. Each bite had a satisfying snap, especially the celery, which some brands don't even bother including. Krinos gives every vegetable the same amount of attention, consistently delivering a crunchy bite that would hold up well on an Italian beef sandwich. Though it's not as spicy as I'd like, Krinos offers a more delicate flavor, making it versatile for different types of sandwiches. It's mild but far from bland, and the brine has a nice balance of acidity and seasoning. If you're looking for a solid sour crunch and spice isn't a top priority, budget-friendly Krinos giardiniera is a winner.
2. Cento
Despite being the brand behind one of the most widespread Italian American pantry staples, Cento's giardiniera was tough to track down in Brooklyn, but it was worth the hunt. It's more on the pickled side, with a brine that tastes almost like pepperoncini juice — tangy, punchy, and slightly sweet. The vegetables are chopped into smaller pieces, with petite stalks of cauliflower carefully plucked apart. Cento nailed the proportions, with bite-sized pieces that can be enjoyed solo but are small enough to toss on a sandwich without too much prep work.
One thing that sets Cento apart is its balance of tang and heat. The brine has a nice viscosity, coating the vegetables in just the right amount of oil and vinegar. The heat is mild but pleasant, allowing the flavors of the peppers, cauliflower, and celery to pop. For $2.99, Cento's 12 oz. jar is a reliable, crowd-pleasing choice that doesn't skimp on flavor.
1. Kitchen Garden Farm
Kitchen Garden Farm makes the gold standard of store-bought giardiniera, and while it comes at a premium price of $13.99, it's worth every penny. Based out of Massachusetts, this small-batch brand emphasizes quality, and you can tell from the very first bite. The jar is nearly 20 oz. and loaded with a vibrant mix of pickled cauliflower, carrots, and peppers, all swimming in an oil-based brine that's rich with spices, garlic, and a punch of heat. With so many mild giardinieras out there, Kitchen Garden Farm's unique spice caught my attention. It offered a fiery zing that kept building as I chewed, but it was balanced by the rich, garlicky marinade.
The coarsely chopped vegetables are perfectly bite-sized, making it just as easy to toss on a sandwich as it is to eat with a spoon. It's not as pulverized as Divina's Chicago-style relish, but the paysanne cut vegetables produce the ideal texture to make each bite flavorful. The carrots and celery added a welcomed crunch, while the other veggies had some snap but were tender enough to absorb the jar's complex flavors. Kitchen Garden Farm's flavorful giardiniera is an Italian beef sandwich's perfect sidekick.
Methodology
The nine brands of giardiniera on this list were chosen based on accessibility and affordability. There are several varieties of giardinieras, with the two main categories being the Italian version, which contains large chunks of pickled vegetables, and Chicago-style, which is finely chopped like a relish. I chose a range of giardinieras, including both styles and different levels of spice. The selected brands are mass-produced and relatively easy to locate either locally in NYC or online.
To determine the ranking, I first opened each jar to take a look at the ingredients and consistency and then took a big whiff. After considering the aroma, I spooned a bit of each giardiniera into a small ramekin and tried a bite one by one. To experience the full range of flavors, I sampled all of the giardinieras by themselves while considering how the acidity, texture, flavor, and spice would improve an Italian beef sandwich. The highest-ranking giardinieras were flavorful, spicy, and tangy with a crunch. They wouldn't require much prep to add to a sandwich, as opposed to some of the bottom-ranked brands. My least favorite giardinieras didn't have much crunch and were either bland or overly astringent.