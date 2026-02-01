The Savory Waffle House Breakfast Order Fans Swear Up And Down By

Given the restaurant's name, it would be easy to assume that the waffles are the most outstanding item on the Waffle House menu, but that's not all the restaurant chain has to offer. Started in Georgia in 1955, the Waffle House has expanded with over 1,900 locations, the vast majority of which are located in the Southern United States, leaving at least half of the country without access. Out of all the best things to order when visiting Waffle House for the first time, the biscuits and gravy might be the most unexpected.

A Southern staple dish that is rib-sticking and guaranteed to fill you up, Waffle House serves its biscuits with a classic white gravy made with sausage. Waffle House grills its biscuits, which adds an extra layer of flavor compared to regular oven-baked biscuits, especially if the restaurant is using the same griddle that also cooks eggs, bacon, pancakes, and more, as all of those leftover flavor remnants will lead to a delicious flavor twist on a griddled biscuit. Grilling the split-in-half biscuit also gives a bit of a crispy, crunchy texture to the exteriors of a normally soft baked good. While traditionally a breakfast food, Waffle Houses are open 24/7, so you can order biscuits and gravy any time of day or night.