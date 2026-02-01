The Savory Waffle House Breakfast Order Fans Swear Up And Down By
Given the restaurant's name, it would be easy to assume that the waffles are the most outstanding item on the Waffle House menu, but that's not all the restaurant chain has to offer. Started in Georgia in 1955, the Waffle House has expanded with over 1,900 locations, the vast majority of which are located in the Southern United States, leaving at least half of the country without access. Out of all the best things to order when visiting Waffle House for the first time, the biscuits and gravy might be the most unexpected.
A Southern staple dish that is rib-sticking and guaranteed to fill you up, Waffle House serves its biscuits with a classic white gravy made with sausage. Waffle House grills its biscuits, which adds an extra layer of flavor compared to regular oven-baked biscuits, especially if the restaurant is using the same griddle that also cooks eggs, bacon, pancakes, and more, as all of those leftover flavor remnants will lead to a delicious flavor twist on a griddled biscuit. Grilling the split-in-half biscuit also gives a bit of a crispy, crunchy texture to the exteriors of a normally soft baked good. While traditionally a breakfast food, Waffle Houses are open 24/7, so you can order biscuits and gravy any time of day or night.
Biscuits and gravy is a dish not to miss
A lifelong fan of the Waffle House declares the restaurant's biscuits and gravy as their favorite, while a Waffle House employee on Reddit mentions that the gravy is one of the restaurant's best sellers. However, not all patrons of Waffle House equally adore the biscuits and gravy, with one diner commenting that the gravy tastes like powder. It's possible that the quality and taste of the gravy can vary between each individual Waffle House location, depending on who makes it and how exactly it's made. Brush up on some mistakes to avoid while dining at Waffle House before your next visit, so you can get the most out of your meal.
While the dish on the menu is offered as a single grilled biscuit with sausage gravy, you can add a side of grits, hash browns, or tomatoes. You could also include bacon, sausage, or city or country ham, but many diners also add eggs to their biscuits and gravy dish, especially for breakfast. A Reddit user called the gravy amazing, saying that they like to order the gravy alongside a bowl of grits with sausage, egg, and cheese, which would make for an incredibly rich and heavy but no doubt tasty meal. A dash of hot sauce would make a great addition to cut through the heaviness of the gravy. If you reside in a state without a Waffle House, make your own Southern classic at home with our biscuits and herbed sausage gravy recipe.