This No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie Proves 3 Affordable Store-Bought Ingredients Are Enough

Everyone loves a no-bake recipe. You get to avoid cranking up the oven and worrying about timings, while soaking in all the glory and avoiding some dishes. It helps that no-bake desserts are typically easy to prepare, meaning you can whip up a deliciously indulgent treat pretty much any time a craving hits. However, a no-bake recipe can be made even better when there are minimal ingredients involved — and we've got an affordable peanut butter pie that you can put together with just three of them.

That's right, you can make a full-scale, loaded pie filling using only condensed milk, Cool Whip, and everybody's favorite dessert filler: peanut butter. The combination is not only velvety and decadent, but also surprisingly light. The condensed milk creates a sweetness level that isn't over the top, while the Cool Whip adds a fluffy, cloud-like texture to cut the richness of the peanut butter. Together, it all creates a base that's perfectly customizable — you really can make this into any type of dessert you want.

Of course, you'll also need a pie crust. While making a homemade flaky pie crust can be fun, do yourself a favor and just opt for a store-bought option. Graham cracker is a classic, but Oreo adds yet another delicious element. If that suits you, we have this 2-ingredient Oreo pie crust you can try out.