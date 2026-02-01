'Don't Go Back' — The Overrated Steakhouse Chain Diners Warn Against
Back in the day, when you considered the best high-end steakhouses, STK was likely at the top of your list. This worldwide chain, which boasts locations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, claims to "define the modern dining experience with incredible food, world-class service, and the perfect ambiance." However, what was once a standout option seems to have lost its footing. In fact, according to reviews, it seems to be among the most overrated steakhouses.
On TripAdvisor, STK's location in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a mere 2.7 out of 5 stars, with customers deeming it "overpriced" and encouraging others to "save [their] money" or eat elsewhere. Also on TripAdvisor, diners have complained about its London location, saying it is "overhyped" and "too loud and tacky," which is likely the result of the in-house DJs that all STKs have. Although some appreciate the vibe the music sets, others find it overwhelming and complain that they can't enjoy a conversation with their fellow guests.
STK customers don't feel the price matches the quality
There's also the matter of cost. On Reddit, one user shared a photo of what they were told was a ribeye while questioning the piece of meat. "STK restaurant says this is an $86 ribeye. It is hard, and doesn't have any fat. Are they pulling a fast one on me?" they asked, noting that it was about two inches thick.
In response to the post, commenters suspected the supposed ribeye was actually a sirloin or London broil. However, according to someone claiming to be a former employee, the steak cut was a ribeye filet, as it was listed on the menu. "They grab a tube and cut the ribeye straight down the middle...That's why it looks so thick," the commenter explained. Still, the person told the original poster, "Don't go back," and added that the steak was "kinda a disgrace."
Though the Salt Lake City location boasts a 3.9 out of 5 stars on Yelp, with people praising the chain's design features and service, complaints about it being "too expensive for mediocre food" were also mentioned. And, many described the quality of the food as just "okay."