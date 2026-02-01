'Don't Go Back' — The Overrated Steakhouse Chain Diners Warn Against

There's also the matter of cost. On Reddit, one user shared a photo of what they were told was a ribeye while questioning the piece of meat. "STK restaurant says this is an $86 ribeye. It is hard, and doesn't have any fat. Are they pulling a fast one on me?" they asked, noting that it was about two inches thick.

In response to the post, commenters suspected the supposed ribeye was actually a sirloin or London broil. However, according to someone claiming to be a former employee, the steak cut was a ribeye filet, as it was listed on the menu. "They grab a tube and cut the ribeye straight down the middle...That's why it looks so thick," the commenter explained. Still, the person told the original poster, "Don't go back," and added that the steak was "kinda a disgrace."

Though the Salt Lake City location boasts a 3.9 out of 5 stars on Yelp, with people praising the chain's design features and service, complaints about it being "too expensive for mediocre food" were also mentioned. And, many described the quality of the food as just "okay."