Next Time You Cook Burgers, Add 1/2 Cup Of This To Your Mixture (It's Magic Every Time)
At its heart, a hamburger is just a ground beef patty on bread, but we have really taken that idea and run with it. From a classic burger with lettuce and tomato to a blue cheese and caramelized onion burger on brioche, there are as many ways to make burgers as there are people who enjoy them. If you're a fan of making them yourself and want to shake up the routine, there's one ingredient you may never have thought to try the next time you fire up the grill: ricotta cheese.
This is one of many creative ways to use ricotta, and we don't mean using it as a topping, either. A half cup of ricotta cheese added to a pound of raw beef while mixing your burgers can help produce a juicy, tender patty without strong flavors overwhelming the meat. It adds bulk and moisture to your patty, which will help prevent the dreaded shrinkage that can occur once you cook them.
Another upside to using ricotta is that it makes a good binder. If you want to include other mix-in ingredients like diced onion, grated cheese, or herbs, you don't have to worry about the burger crumbling once it is cooked. What you get is a juicy burger with a tender, almost delicate texture that's still beef-forward with a hint of creaminess.
You gotta try ricotta
Once you have the cheese mixed into the ground meat, you can add whatever other seasonings and additions you choose. Because ricotta adds little to the flavor, it won't interfere. That means you can keep it traditional or lean toward Italian, Mexican, Asian, or any other flavor profiles without fear that it won't be balanced. The extra moisture may slow down the Maillard reaction and cause the burger to take slightly longer to brown when grilling or pan frying, but the difference shouldn't be significant.
Even though ricotta's influence is subtle in terms of flavor, you can still play it up with how you prepare the burger afterwards. Adding some onion and Italian herbs to the mix plus a tomato and pepper relish could really emphasize this as an Italian burger. The end result would taste almost like a meatball burger. A crispy, toasted bun would provide a great contrast to the tender and juicy patty.
Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, or a cheese sauce could add richness to the burger and create something truly indulgent. Pair it with a salad made with fresh onion, peppery arugula, or a tangy vinaigrette to balance the flavors, along with a side of crispy fries, and you have a fresh twist on an all-time classic meal. Try incorporating ricotta into any of these tasty burger recipes and see if it doesn't make a delicious difference.