Next Time You Cook Burgers, Add 1/2 Cup Of This To Your Mixture (It's Magic Every Time)

At its heart, a hamburger is just a ground beef patty on bread, but we have really taken that idea and run with it. From a classic burger with lettuce and tomato to a blue cheese and caramelized onion burger on brioche, there are as many ways to make burgers as there are people who enjoy them. If you're a fan of making them yourself and want to shake up the routine, there's one ingredient you may never have thought to try the next time you fire up the grill: ricotta cheese.

This is one of many creative ways to use ricotta, and we don't mean using it as a topping, either. A half cup of ricotta cheese added to a pound of raw beef while mixing your burgers can help produce a juicy, tender patty without strong flavors overwhelming the meat. It adds bulk and moisture to your patty, which will help prevent the dreaded shrinkage that can occur once you cook them.

Another upside to using ricotta is that it makes a good binder. If you want to include other mix-in ingredients like diced onion, grated cheese, or herbs, you don't have to worry about the burger crumbling once it is cooked. What you get is a juicy burger with a tender, almost delicate texture that's still beef-forward with a hint of creaminess.