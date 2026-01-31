For Restaurant-Quality Chicken, Look For This Packaging At The Grocery Store

Here's an odd question: What's your chicken-buying strategy? For most, the strategy is to make a beeline for the poultry section, find the cut that you have in mind for dinner, maybe check the date, and throw it into the cart. No shaming here — that's how we did our shopping until a couple of experts revealed that for the best "restaurant-quality" chicken, there's another factor to take into consideration: the packaging.

Experts say vacuum-packed poultry is the best because of its moisture control. The skin of vacuum-sealed chicken tends to be drier than that of its plastic-wrapped counterpart. And sure enough, in our interview with chef Lana Lagomarsini, a private chef in NYC, she mentioned that she always prefers vacuum-packed chicken for precisely this reason — the skin typically doesn't have the "wet" look. The benefits? Chef Tristen Epps-Long, founder of Houston-based consultancy Epps & Flows Culinary, pointed out that less water equates to firmer meat when cooked, and the skin browns more efficiently.

All that is in addition to a plethora of other advantages you'd get with vacuum packaging, like an easier time freezing (if you're planning to stock up on chicken for long-term use) and portioning out the meat, which is excellent for meal-prepping. It's a small detail to pay attention to, but if you do, you'll walk out with genuinely good chicken every time.