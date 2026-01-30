How A Syrian Restaurant Became A Boston Fixture During The Great Depression

Walk through Boston's neighborhoods today and you'll find Thai, Korean, Italian, Indian — the city's food scene has come a long way. But in the 1930s, if you wanted something beyond American fare, your options were sparse. That's what makes Deeb G. Salem's decision to open The Nile all the more remarkable. Right in the heart of the Depression, this Syrian immigrant and his wife Rose decided to open a restaurant on Hudson Street, transforming it into one of New England's most talked-about dining destinations.

Restaurants got many Americans through the Great Depression. While many businesses were forced to close their doors during this time, restaurants actually thrived, offering inexpensive, delicious meals to families forced to ration bread. But it wasn't exactly a time when people were open to trying new or "exotic" foods.

The Nile started in a single room with a mostly Syrian customer base, but Deeb Salem wasn't flying blind. He'd worked through enough New York restaurant kitchens to know how to run an operation. Back in Boston in their newly-built restaurant, he kept the pastry work for himself while Rose took on the role of the restaurant's head chef and John Salem — their son — manned the grill. By the 1950s, people outside the Syrian community were showing up. The restaurant's signatures were lamb, including lamb mishwi (shish kabobs) and kharouf mahshi — a hearty dish consisting of a whole lamb leg stuffed with "hashweh", a combo of spice-laced rice, meat, and nuts. Diners would wrap up their meal with baklava — crisp phyllo layered with pistachios and honey — handcrafted by Deeb. The humble restaurant and its food were so good that, soon, celebrities passing through Boston would make the stop to have a bite.