This Humble Food Institution Got Many Americans Through The Great Depression

Like most good things, it all started with a sandwich. As the story goes, way back in 1858, a young man of 17 years old named Walter Scott began selling sandwiches and coffee to men outside offices and club rooms in Providence, Rhode Island. By 1872, Scott upgraded to a parked horse-drawn lunch wagon, also outside of offices, and also typically at night. While this is also surely part of the food truck's history, these wagons offered a quick and affordable meal, mostly to those in the middle of their long work hours. This appealed to the "working man" crowd because, at the time, laborers soiled from work wouldn't be welcome at a formal restaurant. Not only that, but formal restaurants typically charged steep prices and had limited opening hours. The early diner set the tone from its inception that anyone was welcome and anyone could afford to dine — a nod to the origin of the word "diner."

It didn't take long for others to copy this model, to the point that cities had to adopt new rules or outright ban these bustling "food wagons." Some cities tried to place restrictions on operating hours, so wagons were placed semi-permanently on the streets to bypass the rules. At the turn of the century, these wagons lost their wheels entirely and morphed into what we've come to know as the diner. At the time, they were often prefabricated structures erected in industrial areas to cater to the local workforce. A restaurant manufacturer named Jerry O'Mahony is credited with opening the first stationery diner in 1913.