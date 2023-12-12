How The Great Depression Influenced Chock Full o'Nuts To Roast Coffee Beans

Have you ever heard the phrase "fat times and lean" about financial status? The connection between this innocuous witticism and the food scene of the Great Depression couldn't be more on-the-nose. The infamous epoch (1929-1939) birthed such utilitarian culinary innovations as banana bread and the minestrone-esque "Hoover Stew." But, in an unlikely turn of events, it also paved the way for enduring food-related businesses like Chock full o'Nuts.

Before it was coffee, Chock full 'Nuts was a New York City nut-roasting shop. The first store was opened by William Black on 43rd and Broadway in 1926. The establishment wouldn't switch to roasting coffee beans until 1932, signaling the birth of roasted coffee shops in NYC and serving as a symbol of the city's Jewish historical connection. Like the iconic institution that is the New York Jewish deli, Black (formerly William Schwartz, the Yiddish word for black) was a Lithuanian-Jewish immigrant who used to operate an on-foot peanut cart on the streets of New York during the 1920s.

It turned out that the opening of his physical storefront came at an inopportune moment. Roasted nuts were a luxury item, and when the Great Depression hit, foodies' discretionary spending went out the window. To stay relevant (and in business), Black had to find a way to cater to the everyday staples that average consumers could still afford to buy: Coffee and a sandwich. Luckily, the transition from roasting nuts to roasting coffee beans proved minimal and highly successful.