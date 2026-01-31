This Might Be The Most Expensive Bakery In The World

Everything feels more expensive these days, especially when it comes to eating out. One place in particular where you might have noticed an increase in prices is at bakeries as owners continue to battle the rising costs of staple ingredients like butter and eggs. But no matter how much your local bakery is charging, you can at least rest assured that there are people paying a heck of a lot more out there, especially at Cedric Grolet in London.

Located inside The Berkeley, a luxurious five-star hotel, Cedric Grolet is a popular upscale bakery run by and named after one of the internet's favorite chefs. Grolet, a French pastry chef who trained at Fauchon in Paris, is known around the world for his trompe-l'œil, meticulously made desserts that are designed to look like fruits and other objects. Typically consisting of a mousse-based entremet, a trompe-l'œil is all about creating an optical illusion, and Cedric Grolet uses his techniques and flair to turn desserts into works of art.

He's also pretty skilled at showcasing his creations, with over 13.5 million Instagram followers and 265 million likes on TikTok. He's been named as the best pastry chef in the world multiple times, so his bakeries can get away with charging high prices but the menu at the London location in particular has earned Cedric Grolet the reputation of being one of the most expensive bakeries in the world.