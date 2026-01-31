The Kirkland BBQ Meat You Might Want To Skip, According To Customers

When Costco introduced their signature store brand back in 1995, their goal was to provide valued customers with high-quality products at reasonable prices. From grocery and household essentials to clothing and luggage, Kirkland Signature has largely been able to deliver on this promise, growing into a much-loved brand that today, frequently makes more money than heavy-hitters like Nike. However, when you sell over 500 products, there are bound to be a few Kirkland-brand foods and drinks that customers regret buying. If the reviews are anything to go by, Kirkland's Burnt Ends fall into this category.

Costco's version of this beloved regional delicacy from Kansas City is made using beef brisket, brown sugar, maple syrup, coffee, onion and garlic powder, and citrus extracts among many other ingredients. While these burnt ends sound delicious, this product has earned overwhelmingly negative reviews. "Tough," "chewy," "horrible," and "not good" are among the first few words mentioned on a Reddit thread about what people thought of Kirkland's burnt ends. "I would sooner call a stack of McRibs authentic BBQ before I would ever suggest eating these 'burnt ends,'" one unhappy user wrote.

Another decried them as "gross," adding that there was a "chemical taste to them." Apart from the quality of the product, the biggest complaint among consumers is that it simply isn't worth the price. Kirkland's burnt ends cost approximately $13.49 per pound. "Very overpriced," as one Redditor wrote, noting, "I've tried them twice and been disappointed both times." Another pointed out that they were significantly more expensive than the brisket itself, which typically retails for as little as $3.59 per pound.