The Aldi Location Where Hidden Gems Are Hiding In Plain Sight (And It's Not The Finds Aisle)
Shopping for hidden gems at Aldi can feel a lot like a treasure hunt. Sure, you've got your grocery list with those items you need to buy, but the thrill of spotting something useful that wasn't necessarily on your agenda just can't be beat. At a store like Aldi, which not only specializes in grocery deals but also in unique accessories and home décor items, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for deals in the Aldi Finds aisle (aka the 'Aisle of Shame'), but don't forget to check Aldi's end cap displays for interesting items, too.
It can be easy to get overwhelmed with all the goodies you spot in the Aldi Finds aisle, picking up everything from wooden bowls and plates to limited-edition name-brand products, but on several occasions, shoppers find great items right on the end caps themselves. In case you need a reminder, here's exactly what qualifies as an Aldi Finds product, which are typically located in that Aisle of Shame, but not always. Either right before or right after exiting a regular aisle, you're likely to spot some markdown items, seasonal gems, and Aldi Finds products right under your nose.
You never know what you'll find on Aldi's end cap displays
Aldi's end cap displays rotate just about as often as its Finds aisle, so if one week you're picking through a staggering amount of discounted Christmas products, the next you might spot the store's latest and greatest in Aldi Finds. One customer on Reddit spotted containers of Christmas-themed sugar cookie kits on sale for $.59, when they were originally $5.99, highlighting the famous red tag items, among 15 other facts about Aldi you should know as a frequent shopper. Markdowns aren't the only things on end caps, as another customer on TikTok shared that they spotted an early selection of Christmas décor products before the official drop even hit the Finds aisle.
Aldi also uses its end caps as a form of suggestion, which is technically the whole point of end caps anyway, which maximizes the visibility of certain products and tricks you into spending more money. A customer on Facebook gushed about the charcuterie-board style end cap they spotted at their local Aldi, filled with spreads, crackers, nuts, and more, meant to entice the budding charcuterie stylist. Whether you're heading to Aldi looking for food products or kitschy decorations to spice up your kitchen décor, Aldi takes full advantage of its end cap visibility by placing products that it hopes you'll wander over to and fall in love with.