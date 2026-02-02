This Sam's Club Cafe Treat Takes Soft Serve To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your Sam's Club run has left you feeling hungry, particularly with a sweet tooth, we have just the dessert for you. While Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies are available in a nine-count serving for just over $10, they can also be purchased one at a time at the Sam's Club Café for only $1.22 — and they're taking the warehouse's soft serve frozen yogurt to a delicious new level.

Although the treats, which are essentially a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie combined, are certainly tasty on their own, adding them to the soft serve creates real decadence. On TikTok, user @morganchompz crumbled them up and used them as a topping for her soft serve frozen yogurt. "[It's] a match made in heaven," she declared. "This brownie is so good it'll have you running back to the bakery to grab the nine-count pack."

In the comments section, several others expressed interest in trying the hack themselves, as another TikTok user confirmed it was "so good." Not only does this hack make for quite the dessert, but it's also easy on the wallet. With the soft serve frozen yogurt costing just $1, the entire sundae is well under $3. Talk about a good deal.