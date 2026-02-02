This Sam's Club Cafe Treat Takes Soft Serve To The Next Level
If your Sam's Club run has left you feeling hungry, particularly with a sweet tooth, we have just the dessert for you. While Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies are available in a nine-count serving for just over $10, they can also be purchased one at a time at the Sam's Club Café for only $1.22 — and they're taking the warehouse's soft serve frozen yogurt to a delicious new level.
Although the treats, which are essentially a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie combined, are certainly tasty on their own, adding them to the soft serve creates real decadence. On TikTok, user @morganchompz crumbled them up and used them as a topping for her soft serve frozen yogurt. "[It's] a match made in heaven," she declared. "This brownie is so good it'll have you running back to the bakery to grab the nine-count pack."
In the comments section, several others expressed interest in trying the hack themselves, as another TikTok user confirmed it was "so good." Not only does this hack make for quite the dessert, but it's also easy on the wallet. With the soft serve frozen yogurt costing just $1, the entire sundae is well under $3. Talk about a good deal.
Sam's Club's Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies are meant to be paired with ice cream
In addition to topping your vanilla soft serve frozen yogurt with the Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies, they work just as well with the chocolate option. Alternatively, use the brownies to top off a twist of the two flavors, which was our favorite when we ranked Sam's Club Café items from worst to best. There are even topping options like syrup, cookies, and whipped cream.
In fact, Sam's Club's website even highlights the mixing the cookie dough brownies and ice cream. "Pair them with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge sauce for a classic dessert or dip a piece into a glass of milk for a nostalgic snack," the warehouse club suggests. According to online reviews of the treat, several customers have reportedly done the same.
"These were delicious, just add ice cream and wow what a treat," one reviewer wrote. Another user noted how warming the cookie dough brownie made the ice cream concoction even better. While still others said that they ate their brownies cold, they acknowledged that heating them up and topping it all with ice cream is arguably the best way to enjoy this treat.