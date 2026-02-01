Why Asking If The Fish Is Fresh While Ordering Is A Mistake
When you dine out at an upscale restaurant, it's natural to be curious about the quality or freshness of the ingredients used in the dishes you order — but there is one question you should avoid asking when ordering fish. Tasting Table spoke with chef Franklin Becker of Point Seven, a renowned seafood restaurant in New York City, to get his advice on the dos and don'ts of ordering. According to the chef, you should never ask your server if the fish is fresh when placing your order, as "fresh isn't always better."
As Becker points out, "Quality is not determined by freshness." In fact, he notes that "a lot of fish restaurants dry age fish to create umami." This way, the fish can be carefully preserved to maintain its flavor over time, using "blast freezing and other techniques like ike jime."
Additionally, Becker adds that some fish varieties, like tuna, "need to rest before being consumed." Though there are some dishes you should never order at seafood restaurants, Becker suggests a better question to ask your server: "If you are in a fine dining establishment you should ask the origin of the fish, or when it arrived, or what is the best way to prepare it."
When dining at a reputable restaurant, you can assume the fish is fresh
Understanding the origin of the restaurant's seafood will give you insight into its ethical standards and commitment to quality and sustainability. When a server knows the specific sourcing of each type of fish offered, you can feel confident that the restaurant has a significant, direct relationship with its supplier. You will also know that the chef cares about the provenance of the ingredients used and that translates to a higher level of expertise in preparation.
You should also keep in mind that if the server or chef confirms that the fish was frozen at some point before serving, that isn't a red flag. Many chefs, including celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, think you should choose frozen fish over fresh. As Becker explains, using the right freezing method can result in tastier fish. The blast freezing process preserves the fish and prevents it from becoming soggy or soft after thawing.
Of course, freezing also has practical benefits that enhance the safety of the fish. It's widely considered preferable to eat fish that was frozen properly, rather than fresh fish that was mishandled and refrigerated for days on end.