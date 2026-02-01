Why Asking If The Fish Is Fresh While Ordering Is A Mistake

When you dine out at an upscale restaurant, it's natural to be curious about the quality or freshness of the ingredients used in the dishes you order — but there is one question you should avoid asking when ordering fish. Tasting Table spoke with chef Franklin Becker of Point Seven, a renowned seafood restaurant in New York City, to get his advice on the dos and don'ts of ordering. According to the chef, you should never ask your server if the fish is fresh when placing your order, as "fresh isn't always better."

As Becker points out, "Quality is not determined by freshness." In fact, he notes that "a lot of fish restaurants dry age fish to create umami." This way, the fish can be carefully preserved to maintain its flavor over time, using "blast freezing and other techniques like ike jime."

Additionally, Becker adds that some fish varieties, like tuna, "need to rest before being consumed." Though there are some dishes you should never order at seafood restaurants, Becker suggests a better question to ask your server: "If you are in a fine dining establishment you should ask the origin of the fish, or when it arrived, or what is the best way to prepare it."