This Celebrity Chef Thinks You Should Buy Frozen Fish Over Fresh — Here's Why

Most people think you should always buy fresh fish, but Andrew Zimmern thinks this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, the celebrity chef will take frozen over fresh any day of the week, especially if that "fresh" fish is looking a little questionable. After all, frozen fish can mean more than practicality and convenience. It can also mean quality that's just as good and, sometimes, better than whatever's been sitting behind the seafood counter.

In an interview with Chowhound, Zimmern explained that "frozen isn't a dirty word, it's often the smartest one." The reason? Flash-freezing fish right after it's caught not only helps lock in flavor and texture, but also prevents bacterial growth. That said, it's important to note that flash-frozen is different from regular frozen, as flash-freezing uses ultra-low temperatures to freeze seafood quickly. Meanwhile, regular freezing happens gradually, which can potentially lead to the formation of ice crystals that affect texture. If it's available, pick up the flash-frozen fish.

Not only that, but some of the fish you find at the seafood counter arrive already pre-frozen. As National Fisheries Institute spokesperson Gavin Gibbons told Epicurious, roughly 70% of the seafood we eat is frozen at some stage, which could have something to do with the fact that most of our fish is imported. Needless to say, it's definitely worth it to ask the seller either way whether this was the case with that filet you were just eyeing.