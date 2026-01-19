This Celebrity Chef Thinks You Should Buy Frozen Fish Over Fresh — Here's Why
Most people think you should always buy fresh fish, but Andrew Zimmern thinks this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, the celebrity chef will take frozen over fresh any day of the week, especially if that "fresh" fish is looking a little questionable. After all, frozen fish can mean more than practicality and convenience. It can also mean quality that's just as good and, sometimes, better than whatever's been sitting behind the seafood counter.
In an interview with Chowhound, Zimmern explained that "frozen isn't a dirty word, it's often the smartest one." The reason? Flash-freezing fish right after it's caught not only helps lock in flavor and texture, but also prevents bacterial growth. That said, it's important to note that flash-frozen is different from regular frozen, as flash-freezing uses ultra-low temperatures to freeze seafood quickly. Meanwhile, regular freezing happens gradually, which can potentially lead to the formation of ice crystals that affect texture. If it's available, pick up the flash-frozen fish.
Not only that, but some of the fish you find at the seafood counter arrive already pre-frozen. As National Fisheries Institute spokesperson Gavin Gibbons told Epicurious, roughly 70% of the seafood we eat is frozen at some stage, which could have something to do with the fact that most of our fish is imported. Needless to say, it's definitely worth it to ask the seller either way whether this was the case with that filet you were just eyeing.
How to turn frozen fish into your next favorite meal
So which fish are the best to cook from frozen? Generally, the less oily and fatty the fish, the better. Oily fish like yellowtail and some types of tuna don't freeze well, and salmon can lose its flavor or texture if kept frozen for a long time. Leaner fish also contain less moisture, meaning they're less prone to becoming soggy after cooking. So when choosing frozen fish, it's best to stick with options like pollack, catfish, swordfish, tilapia, cod, and halibut.
You can also do several things to take your frozen fish to the next level, and it all starts with avoiding common defrosting mistakes that can lead to a mushy texture. If you forgot to thaw your fish in the fridge overnight or want to cook it straight from the package, rinse it under cold water to remove any ice crystals. Also, make sure to pat your fish dry to remove any extra moisture to help it sear.
Additionally, if you're worried about any potential "fishy" taste, soak the thawed fish in whole or 2% milk for 10 to 20 minutes before patting dry. Then, marinate it with citrus and infused oils for 15 minutes before cooking.
That said, if you're not worried about crispy skin and want a firmer texture, cooking from frozen is actually a better option. So if you'd prefer this and have fresh fish on hand, check our tips on the best way to freeze fish.
