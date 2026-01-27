The Traditional Garnish Restaurants Use To Trick You Into Thinking Their Fish Is Super Fresh

As popular as seafood is, it can also be a risky proposition. People make jokes about eating gas station sushi, or trusting a cafeteria tuna sandwich. We all know that seafood presents a risk if it is not handled and prepared correctly. According to the Journal of Food Protection, there were 2,400 seafood recalls in the United States between 2002 and 2022. Research presented in the journal Foodborne Pathogens and Disease shows that about 260,000 Americans fall ill from fish every year. A lot of this happens in restaurants. While you hope no one is knowingly serving spoiled fish, some restaurants may try to mask spoilage simply by using lemon.

Tasting Table talked to Chef Franklin Becker of Point Seven restaurant about ways some restaurants trick you into thinking their fish is fresh. Chef Becker told us about lemon and how it's kind of a complex ingredient. He uses it in his own restaurants to add acidity and accent the flavor, but pointed out, "there is a chemical reaction that occurs with citric acid that can mask any undesired odors."

That stereotypical fishy odor is chiefly caused by a compound called trimethylamine. It's a natural result of fish muscle tissue breaking down. The older the fish, the more it will smell. But the citric acid in lemon juice neutralizes the alkaline trimethylamine, reducing the smell. An unscrupulous chef could use this to mask fish that has just begun to spoil.