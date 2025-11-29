10 Ways Restaurants Trick You Into Thinking Their Fish Is Fresh

If you watch food shows on TV, you'll see a lot of talk from chefs and restaurateurs about working with the freshest in-season ingredients. Which is true, up to a point; we all want to do that. But in practice, we often end up working with what we can get or what we have on hand. The name of the restaurant game is turning a profit, after all.

Finding yourself with too much of a highly perishable ingredient is a worst-case scenario for profitability, and that's why fish is so problematic in restaurants. All it takes is a few too many customers opting for a different special, or bad weather turning your busiest night into a snooze-fest, and you'll find yourself with a cooler full of fish that's on the verge of becoming a write-off.

There are a lot of tricks chefs use to mask the flavor and odor of fish that's past its pristine prime. It's a subject I know a lot about, as an East Coast kid from a fishing family, who went on to become a trained chef and restaurateur with a pair of seafood-centric restaurants. Here's a list of 10 things to watch out for when you're dining out, or (on the upside) to use yourself at home to avoid waste.