How To Roast Beets In Your Air Fryer For Tender, Caramelized Results
For a healthy taste of earthy sweetness, just beet it. Today's expert tip comes from Jane Olivia, a nutrition-based holistic private chef with a whopping 3.8 million TikTok followers. Jane sat down with Tasting Table to walk us through the process of roasting beets in an air fryer — an underrated cooking technique that delivers dimensional flavor and rich caramelization in minutes.
Prepping beets for the air fryer begins with a thorough scrub and peel, Jane tells us. Conveniently, Martha Stewart has a foolproof tip for quick, painless beet-peeling. From there, says the chef, "Cut into cubes or thin wedges and place in a bowl. Coat with 1 to 2 tablespoons of avocado oil, season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Toss in the bowl and then add to the air fryer basket." Beyond these seasonings, we've also rounded up 17 ways to add more flavor to beets to get your culinary brainstorm churning. For easier cleanup, Jane also recommends lining the air fryer basket with a layer of parchment paper. To roast, Jane tells us, 20 to 25 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick. Be sure to toss those beets halfway through the cook time to ensure an even roast. In a pinch, the air fryer can also be used to zhuzh up canned beets, but keep in mind that they'll come out texturally soggier than their fresh counterparts. Blot canned beets with a paper towel to remove excess moisture before oiling and seasoning.
Salt, pepper, olive oil, and 20 minutes is all it takes to beet it
Beyond their natural health benefits (like lowering blood pressure and reducing inflammation), there are also more than a few benefits of roasting beets in an air fryer rather than a conventional oven. Root veggies may seem tough, but when it comes to nailing fork-tender, caramelized results, the air fryer brings a gentle touch to a decidedly gentle job. According to Jane, the air fryer "provides very even cooking, so you don't have any overly browned or charred pieces. Typically, you can use less oil, and they will actually form a good crust and can get crispy, whereas the oven can sometimes overcook areas and make them burnt or mushy." Pro tip: Red beets, golden beets, and Chioggia beet varieties tend to perform best in the air fryer, delivering the vegetal sugars that create that craveable caramelization.
Add a few peeled shallots, cubed sweet potatoes, carrots, or asparagus sprigs to the air fryer basket, and you've got an elegant, sophisticated side dish fit for a dinner party. A beet-forward roasted veggie medley would make an impressive complement to these fig and citrus lamb chops with demi-glace. Or, for a lighter side, toss those roasted beets into a savory salad with goat cheese and arugula. For the main course, try using roasted beets as a unique, dimensional, hearty sandwich filling.