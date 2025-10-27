Roasting Beets? Martha Stewart's Way Is Simple (And So Easy To Peel)

Martha Stewart's method for roasting beets should be the default among home cooks. Instead of peeling raw beets with a peeler, which is a messy, knuckle-scraping ordeal, she wraps them whole in aluminum foil and roasts until tender. Once cooled slightly, the skins slide away. The foil traps steam against the surface, softening the cell walls beneath the beet's outer layer so the pigment-rich skin detaches cleanly.

In a video shared to her Instagram page, Stewart recommends wearing gloves like a professional kitchen worker, so the deeply pigmented root vegetables don't dye your skin, but you can also use a paper or dish towel. Or just rock the red fingers, it's harmless and will fade. She also layers a piece of parchment between the beets and the foil, which can help things stay clean, and seasons them with a splash of olive oil and salt. She roasts at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but the length of time it takes will depend on the size of your beets; the larger, the longer. Use a fork to poke through the whole packet to test for doneness; no need to unwrap till you're sure.

This gentle roasting method preserves the vegetable's color and nutrients better than boiling, which can leach flavor into the water. It also coaxes out a roasty sweetness that makes even beet-skeptics reconsider, or so says Stewart. Inside the foil packet, the heat converts starches to sugars, caramelizing them and concentrating moisture, giving the flesh that earthy-sweet perfume. Once roasted, the beets are tender enough to slice or cube, their natural sugars caramelized just to the edge. Wash, trim, wrap, roast, cool, and rub. No awkward peeling tools or stained countertop, just glistening, jewel-colored roots ready to be combined with goat cheese and arugula.