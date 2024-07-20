Roasted Beets Make For A Deliciously Unique Sandwich Filling
Beets are the unsung hero of the root vegetable world. From elevating salads to taking center stage in borscht, the reddish-pink vegetable is an undeniably versatile piece of produce. So if you're looking for a sandwich filling that's anything but ordinary, beets are, yet again, the place to turn.
Roasted beets are the preparation that is going to elevate your sandwich game. The texture of roasted beets is tender but not mushy, unlike other preparations, and the process of roasting leaves them with a sweet, earthy flavor. But they aren't relegated to this flavor profile exclusively: beets are adept at absorbing the flavors you imbue them with, and there are plenty of tips to add more flavor to your beets.
Roasting beets is a fairly easy process, so to begin, trim off the stems and lightly coat the beets in olive or avocado oil. Next, wrap the (golden or red) beets in aluminum foil, and cook for about an hour and 15 minutes. The foil should make the skins, which are edible, easy to remove. Once you have your cooked beets, you're ready to start playing around with different sandwich compositions. Though there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to flavor pairings, it can be helpful to keep in mind as you craft your sammy that beets tend to go well with nuts, mustard, cheese, salmon, apples, lettuces, and alliums.
Which kinds of sandwiches to put beets in
Your open-mindedness as to the definition of the sandwich will be helpful in making the most of roasted beets as a sandwich filling. For example, one wonderful way to utilize the root veggie is to cook roasted beet "falafel" patties for a rose-colored take on a timeless dish. Or, try playing upon a classic salad combination, repurposed into sandwich form. For example, take the ingredients from this roasted beet and kale salad recipe, like leafy greens, onions, goat cheese, and avocado, and spoon it between two slices of your favorite bread.
You can also take inspiration from a New York classic for an alternative to a deli staple. Add roasted beets, sauerkraut, melty cheese, and the sauce of your choice on toasted rye bread for a Big Apple-inspired treat. Or if you're craving a little ballpark fare upgrade, try making a roasted beet hot dog with all the fixings. Beets also work well when combined with other plant-based proteins; take advantage of this pairing by making this beet and black bean meatballs recipe. The beet-balls can then be used as the perfect filling for a substitute for meatballs in a parm sandwich.