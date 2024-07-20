Roasted Beets Make For A Deliciously Unique Sandwich Filling

Beets are the unsung hero of the root vegetable world. From elevating salads to taking center stage in borscht, the reddish-pink vegetable is an undeniably versatile piece of produce. So if you're looking for a sandwich filling that's anything but ordinary, beets are, yet again, the place to turn.

Roasted beets are the preparation that is going to elevate your sandwich game. The texture of roasted beets is tender but not mushy, unlike other preparations, and the process of roasting leaves them with a sweet, earthy flavor. But they aren't relegated to this flavor profile exclusively: beets are adept at absorbing the flavors you imbue them with, and there are plenty of tips to add more flavor to your beets.

Roasting beets is a fairly easy process, so to begin, trim off the stems and lightly coat the beets in olive or avocado oil. Next, wrap the (golden or red) beets in aluminum foil, and cook for about an hour and 15 minutes. The foil should make the skins, which are edible, easy to remove. Once you have your cooked beets, you're ready to start playing around with different sandwich compositions. Though there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to flavor pairings, it can be helpful to keep in mind as you craft your sammy that beets tend to go well with nuts, mustard, cheese, salmon, apples, lettuces, and alliums.