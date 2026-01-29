The Microwave Setting That Helps You Achieve Flame-Broiled Taste
Despite exploding in popularity in the 1980s, for a great while the microwave faced criticism for lacking the versatility of conventional ovens and stovetops, particularly when preparing meat. The microwave grill, however, goes a long way to addressing these complaints.
The microwave grill is much as the name implies — a regular microwave with the addition of a heating element or coils, as one would find in a conventional broiler, which can be utilized when the microwave is set to "grill mode." After pre-heating, it dramatically expands the cooking techniques at your disposal. While earlier iterations of microwave cooking lacked the ability to achieve crackly-skinned roast chicken or an appetizing piece of beef, the microwave grill permits the grilling and browning of pretty much any food, from bacon to steak to the humble grilled cheese.
Certain modern models can also microwave and grill simultaneously. This provides the usual advantages of microwave cooking — speed and convenience — whilst still producing the crispy texture and flame-broiled flavor that were once assumed to be beyond the microwave's capabilities.
The microwave grill opens up a world of new recipes
A simple example of what a microwave equipped with a grill function can accomplish is this recipe for Tandoori chicken by food blogger Sajni Sharaf. One may think that preparing such a specialized dish was only possible with a tandoor, but by making clever use of the grill setting, Sharaf is able to prepare the classic dish using nothing but the microwave.
It should nevertheless be noted that there are certain things a microwave grill cannot do. While it might allow home cooks to mimic a flame-broiled taste, technology has not yet advanced to the point where it can replicate the unique flavors and textures of traditional outdoor cooking. As any barbecue devotee will tell you, a good combination grill and smoker will infuse and enrich your food with the distinct wood or charcoal employed, a benefit a microwave grill obviously cannot offer. Nevertheless, the generally smokeless nature of the microwave grill can be an advantage in itself, and may be appreciated by those who lack the means to cook outdoors, but would prefer to grill without setting off their kitchen's smoke alarm.