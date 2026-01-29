The Microwave Setting That Helps You Achieve Flame-Broiled Taste

Despite exploding in popularity in the 1980s, for a great while the microwave faced criticism for lacking the versatility of conventional ovens and stovetops, particularly when preparing meat. The microwave grill, however, goes a long way to addressing these complaints.

The microwave grill is much as the name implies — a regular microwave with the addition of a heating element or coils, as one would find in a conventional broiler, which can be utilized when the microwave is set to "grill mode." After pre-heating, it dramatically expands the cooking techniques at your disposal. While earlier iterations of microwave cooking lacked the ability to achieve crackly-skinned roast chicken or an appetizing piece of beef, the microwave grill permits the grilling and browning of pretty much any food, from bacon to steak to the humble grilled cheese.

Certain modern models can also microwave and grill simultaneously. This provides the usual advantages of microwave cooking — speed and convenience — whilst still producing the crispy texture and flame-broiled flavor that were once assumed to be beyond the microwave's capabilities.