Gordon Ramsay's Over-The-Top Scottish Breakfast Sandwich Packs 3 Proteins

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is not someone who does things by half measures, a trait proven by his characteristically extreme take on a Scottish breakfast sandwich, which packs in three different kinds of protein. As demonstrated on his YouTube channel, Ramsay's sandwich draws inspiration from the "full Scottish" breakfast, a mighty fry-up that traditionally includes eggs (fried, scrambled, or poached), bacon, sausage links, haggis, "tattie" (potato) scones, British-style baked beans, fried mushrooms, grilled tomato, black pudding, and Lorne (or "square") sausage.

Attempting to cram an entire full Scottish breakfast into a sandwich would result in a Dagwood-worthy behemoth, but might present certain logistical challenges. Ramsay understandably pares it down to fried eggs, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, haggis, and Lorne sausage. For those unfamiliar, Lorne is an uncased slab of well-seasoned minced meat — usually a mixture of beef and pork — not dissimilar to a dense, fried slice of meatloaf.

The concept of a breakfast sandwich is far from unknown in Scotland, where many start the day with a "morning roll," often filled with one or several of the usual constituent parts of the full Scottish. Ramsay instead opts for toasted sourdough, but doubles down on Scottish flavors by flambeing the onions with Scotch whisky, then ups the umami with some Worcestershire sauce before and finishes with a little chili. "If I was ever going to go," comments Ramsay as he assembles the intimidating sandwich, "and ask for my final, delicious meal on death row, this would be it."