The full English is a U.K. tradition gracing morning meal tables nationwide — in Great Britain, that is. In the U.S., one of the staple elements of a full English carries a dicey legal status. A full English breakfast comprises eggs (fried, poached, or scrambled), sausages, toast, grilled or fried tomatoes, back bacon, English-style baked beans, and black pudding. Notably, black pudding is also a staple of the full Irish breakfast meal and the Ulster fry.

The idea that black pudding is outright illegal in the U.S. is a widespread misconception. The rumor mill churns once again for unfamiliar global foods! Still, it's important to note that the cloudy legality surrounding black pudding doesn't pertain to its consumption, possession, or manufacturing, but rather to its food safety control and foreign import regulations.

Black pudding — not to be confused with white pudding — isn't a "pudding" at all. Instead, it's a type of blood sausage (an all-time favorite of the late-great Anthony Bourdain). Specifically, black pudding is made from a combination of pork blood, onions, herbs and seasonings, plus cereal grains like oatmeal, oat groats, or barley as a binder. On the breakfast table, it typically appears sliced and fried. Some versions also include lard or beef suet for a richer mouthfeel, and pennyroyal, marjoram, thyme, and mint are customary spices. It's a trip around the palate — but a trip that cannot, in many cases, land in the U.S.