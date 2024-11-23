The Unique Sausage Anthony Bourdain Loved Unconditionally

As the king of exploring new flavors, Anthony Bourdain rarely winced at a dish. Other than his distaste for fermented shark, he was notoriously up for anything, including offcuts and animal blood. If judged by the name alone, some might steer clear of blood sausage, but not the intrepid Bourdain. Also known by the more ambiguous U.K. name of black pudding, the sausage has a savory, earthy flavor that's made from congealed animal blood, bold spices, and some sort of hearty filler like steel-cut oatmeal or rice (for the Puerto Rican take).

In Season 7, Episode 7 of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain spent an afternoon wandering around Cologne — Germany's ancient riverside city. German cuisine is heavy on the meat and potatoes, but that's not all there is to it. As the home of Kölsch beer, Cologne's brewery culture is alive and well, and Bourdain was eager to get a taste with local insider Heinz Grüne. One of the chef's favorite stops of the day was Brauerei zur Malzmühle — part restaurant, part beer hall. The pub is a cozy place to sip cold beer and feast on German delicacies, like schweinshaxe and Himmel und Erde. The latter was his winning dish of the day, a platter of sliced blood sausage served with fried onions, mashed potatoes, and applesauce. Some Germans leave the blood sausage off their Himmel und Erde, but Bourdain would never.

