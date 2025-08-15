The Cheap Ingredients That Anthony Bourdain Considered Underrated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Longtime fans won't soon forget the episode of Anthony Bourdain's first show, "A Cook's Tour," in which he ate a still-beating cobra heart. Over the course of his decades-long career, Bourdain was famous for never shying away from fare that might make other foodies squirm. But even before his on-screen career began, in his seminal "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain identified his first raw oyster as the igniting moment for his lifelong love of food. It comes as perhaps no surprise, then, that offal is the cheap type of ingredient that the chef named as the most underrated: namely oxtail, neck bone, and pig's feet.

In a 2017 interview with Business Insider, Bourdain explained, "So many traditional foods that we've sort of fallen out of touch with are underrated." A classic Italian ragu, notes Bourdain, comprises slow-cooked, lesser-appreciated cuts of offal like oxtail, neck bone, and pig's feet. "Next — the new lobster? Pig tails would be nice," says the chef-slash-writer. "They can be really, really great. And they're in limited supply, just like lobster, and it takes some skill to eat."

Pork feet (aka pig trotters) cost just $1.29 per pound via butcher J & J Packing Co. Inc. Pre-sliced, grass-fed beef oxtail runs for a similarly affordable $10.64 per pound via White Oak Pastures, and oxtail can even be found at major retailers like Costco and Walmart. Flavorful pork neck bones are also sold at many supermarkets, retailing for $3.34 per pound at Walmart or $1.99 per pound via Mad Butcher Meat Co.