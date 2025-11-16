Review: My $21 Meal At Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips In NYC Was Fine — If You're A Tourist

I chose to order Gordon's Combo so that I could try a few different food options. Gordon's Combo includes one piece of cod, one piece of chicken, and three pieces of shrimp as the protein options. The combo comes with chips and two sauces. The sauce options are tartar, curry and mango, sriracha aioli, Southwest ranch, Dijon mayonnaise, or cocktail sauce. I opted for tartar sauce, because it's a must with fish and chips, and curry and mango sauce, since chips and curry sauce are another British classic.

I started off by trying the chips on their own. I thought they were crispy, warm, and well-seasoned. I followed that with the shrimp. The shrimp was coated in a crispy batter that wasn't too thick, and the shrimp itself was juicy, although I wish it had a springier bite. It felt slightly underseasoned, but once I dipped it in the tartar sauce, I thought it was an enjoyable bite. The tartar sauce was creamy with a really nice level of acidity to it, which cut through the slight greasiness of the shrimp batter. I tried out the chicken next, which ended up being my least favorite of the proteins. It definitely had a good crunch level to it, and the meat was moist, but it also felt a bit underseasoned. The sauces I chose didn't really amplify it as much as the seafood options.

As for the fish, I enjoyed this the most out of the three. Texturally, it's what you'd want from fish and chips. There was a light, crunchy batter with a good fish-to-batter ratio. The fish itself was flaky, but still juicy, and paired well with the tartar sauce. The curry and mango sauce also complemented the fish really well. It had a creamy consistency and prominent curry flavor that was cut by subtle sweetness from the mango. Towards the end of the meal, I couldn't ignore the fact that all of the fried food felt a bit greasy and heavy. Overall, it wasn't the best fish and chip platter I've had, but it was also far from the worst.