The 9 Best Steakhouses In New Jersey

Many people from New Jersey confidently claim that they have the best food in the country. Especially when it comes to New Jersey bagels and New Jersey pizza, which are known to be on par, or even better, than those you can find New York City. Unsurprisingly, NJ excels in the steakhouse area as well. As someone who was born and raised in this wonderful state, I can confidently vouch for that.

Beyond my own experiences, I decided to see what other people think of steakhouses in New Jersey. I combed the internet to find the steakhouses that received notable awards or recognition, and the ones that had rave reviews on Open Table, Resy, Reddit, and Google. Also, I scoured TikTok for in-depth reviews that gave me a solid idea of what each restaurant was like.

After doing this, I came up with nine steakhouses that I believe are the best in New Jersey. They scatter across the state, covering the north, south, shore, and inland areas. Each steakhouse on this list also offers something unique — whether that be the style and decor of the restaurant, the history, signature dishes, or popularity in the area. They all are considered to be the best in their own right. So, grab your steak knife, and let's get going! Please note that any ratings mentioned from review sites were accurate at the time this article was published.