The 9 Best Steakhouses In New Jersey
Many people from New Jersey confidently claim that they have the best food in the country. Especially when it comes to New Jersey bagels and New Jersey pizza, which are known to be on par, or even better, than those you can find New York City. Unsurprisingly, NJ excels in the steakhouse area as well. As someone who was born and raised in this wonderful state, I can confidently vouch for that.
Beyond my own experiences, I decided to see what other people think of steakhouses in New Jersey. I combed the internet to find the steakhouses that received notable awards or recognition, and the ones that had rave reviews on Open Table, Resy, Reddit, and Google. Also, I scoured TikTok for in-depth reviews that gave me a solid idea of what each restaurant was like.
After doing this, I came up with nine steakhouses that I believe are the best in New Jersey. They scatter across the state, covering the north, south, shore, and inland areas. Each steakhouse on this list also offers something unique — whether that be the style and decor of the restaurant, the history, signature dishes, or popularity in the area. They all are considered to be the best in their own right. So, grab your steak knife, and let's get going! Please note that any ratings mentioned from review sites were accurate at the time this article was published.
Prime 13
Located in the Hallmark-movie-like town of Point Pleasant Beach, Prime 13 is nestled in a cozy side street. This is one of my personal favorites. For those that live in the area, they know that securing a reservation at Prime 13, especially in the summer, is necessary if you want an ideal dining time. This is a bring your own bottle restaurant, so be sure to bring a bottle of wine if that's what you like to have with your steak. The restaurant is decorated almost like the interior of someone's cozy, seaside dining room. Once you receive your food, however, you'll realize that the restaurant is much more upscale than you think.
Each dish at Prime 13 tends to have an absolutely gorgeous presentation, and in my experience, the taste is right up to par with the aesthetics. There are many unique dishes here, like Oxtail Tostados and the Spicy Vodka Meatball, which are great appetizers to have before your steak. As for the steak, I always get the Prime NY Strip, which is grilled over wood fire. Prime 13 was voted as one of the best steakhouses in 2025 by NJ Monthly's Reader Choice Awards. I always enjoy visiting, and highly recommend that you check it out.
(732) 202-6483
710 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Edward's Steakhouse
Jersey City is located right across downtown New York City, and it's a bustling area that has a ton of great restaurants. If you're looking for an upscale steakhouse experience, Edward's Steakhouse could be a great option. It was named as one of New Jersey's best steakhouses by NJ Monthly, and you can expect to experience a very classic steakhouse vibe when dining here.
The menu starts off with a raw bar with items like clams, oysters, and jumbo shrimp cocktails. From there, you can choose from an extensive list of appetizers and salads to enjoy before your main dish — including a classic French onion soup and Caesar salad. With about six cuts of steak to choose from, plus seafood and other meat chops, the offerings at Edward's Steakhouse cover just about anything you might crave.
On Open Table, Edward's Steakhouse has over 1,200 reviews, and it has garnered 4.7 stars. Overall, the reviews tend to mention friendly and wonderful service as well as positive reviews about the steaks (and many mentions of the lamb chops, as well.) Guests also seem to be very pleased with the extensive wine list that Edward's offers, and many people mention that it also has an amazing martini.
(201) 761-0000
239 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Jasper Stone
New Jersey is home to some of the best Italian food in the country — thanks to a high volume of Italians who have immigrated and made America their home over the past two centuries. Now, if you want a high-quality Italian steakhouse, a spot in New Jersey will probably be your best bet. That's where Jasper Stone comes in, a steakhouse in Monroe that features a main menu filled with Italian specialties, plus an entirely separate menu for steak.
To dine at Jasper Stone, you need to make a reservation, as it doesn't take walk-in customers. It's also a BYOB establishment, so make sure to bring your own wine as well. This is a great option for a romantic date night, as the ambiance of the restaurant is dimly lit and classy, with elegant floral art displays and dramatic chandeliers filling the space. One of the standout steak options here is the tomahawk steak, which is carved tableside and is said to be juicy, flavorful, and cooked to perfection every time.
Jasper Stone was recognized by Open Table's 2024 Diners' Choice, and it's generally one of the most popular restaurants in Monroe Township . With 4.8 stars and thousands of reviews on Open Table, this Italian steakhouse seems to keep customers incredibly happy.
(732) 251-3500
399 Spotswood Englishtown Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831
The River Palm Terrace
Near the George Washington Bridge and across from upper Manhattan, you'll find one the best steakhouses in New Jersey, and, according to USA Today, one of the best steakhouses in the country. The River Palm Terrace has been running for over 40 years and is considered to be an outstanding and dependable steakhouse that has stood the test of time.
The River Palm Terrace has an extremely old-school steakhouse vibe to it. On the inside, you will see tables with white tablecloths, green leather booths, and photos of famous celebrities who have dined there. Once you open the menu, you will be able to sit back and relax as you choose from a familiar yet wide selection of appetizers, salads, entrees, and sides.
While the menu is extremely classic and predictable — the quality is what really matters. The River Palm Terrace hand selects beef and uses center cut only from USDA Prime. The meat is aged on the grounds of the restaurant, and is then hand cut by a butcher. I've been here once before, and I recall my entire family being incredibly impressed with our cuts and felt satisfied with such a classic steakhouse experience. The reviews show that customers are satisfied with service and the overall quality of this legendary institution.
(201) 224-2013
1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Knife and Fork Inn
Knife and Fork Inn is the oldest and most historic steakhouse in New Jersey. Located in Atlantic City, this steakhouse has been open for over 100 years. Yup, you read that correctly. It's been open since 1912 — way before Open Table and Resy were even close to becoming a way to book a reservation. At first, it was an exclusive drinking and dining club for men, with a separate lounge on the second floor for women. Through prohibition and many other monumental times in the mid 1900s, the Knife and Fork Inn eventually transformed into the steakhouse that it is today.
The Knife and Fork Inn won bronze in the 2025 Best of The Press awards for the best steakhouse, best happy hour, and best fine or romantic dining categories. If you visit any review sites like Google or Open Table, you will see that the restaurant has an average of 4.6 stars, with several thousands positive reviews to support that.
The menu at this steakhouse is extensive yet curated. There are modern options for appetizers like Lobster Spring Roll and Crab, Artichoke & Spinach Dip. There are about six cuts of steak to choose from, plus options like pork and lamb chops. These dishes air more towards a classic steakhouse vibe.
(609) 344-1133
3600 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
The Pub
Sticking around in South Jersey, right across the river from Philidelphia, there is The Pub – which dates back all the way to the 1930s. Since the '60s, the restaurant has been cooking its steak directly on a large, open charcoal hearth, which isn't commonly seen in steakhouses today.
When steak is cooked on charcoal, it creates a very unique and appealing flavor that differentiates it from other cooking methods. Generally, the taste is a bit more intense and smokey, and the natural flavors of the steak stand out more. At The Pub, you can choose from a large variety of steaks that will get cooked directly on the charcoal hearth. Beyond that, you can also get a rack of lamb, shrimp, chicken breast, and other options to be prepared in the same way. There are tons of reviews online that repeatedly praise The Pub for its famous salad bar and exciting cocktails, while many claim that the prime rib is the best you'll ever have.
(856) 665-6440
7600 Kaighns Ave, Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Stage Left Steak
Another one of my personal favorite steakhouses in New Jersey is Stage Left Steak in New Brunswick. It's located right next to the State Theatre, which is where Broadway tours and musical artists come to perform. The menu here isn't incredibly large. Instead, the restaurant focuses on creating great quality meals relying on a concise and curated menu.
You won't see a large offering of appetizers or more than five cuts of steak — but each item will be made to perfection. When I visited, I ordered the strip steak, which was served on a hot Himalayan salt brick. I had never been served steak that way before, and I thought that it matched the meat flawlessly. The 4.9 stars that Stage Left Steak has earned on Open Table is the perfect confirmation of quality that supports my opinion.
While the steak is phenomenal, this is also a great spot to grab a quality drink. When it comes to wine, Stage Left Steak is an authority in the field. It has received Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence multiple years in a row. Beyond wine, there are always fun and exciting cocktails that feature fresh ingredients.
(732) 828-4444
5 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Sweet Waters Steakhouse
In Westfield, you'll find Sweet Waters Steakhouse – a family-owned restaurant that's been open since 2001. It's an upscale steakhouse that combines classic steakhouse vibes and modern flare, both in the decor and the menu. There are exciting items on the menu like Baked Oysters made with creamed spinach and slab bacon, Chilean Sea Bass with cajun seasoning, and Lobster Mac & Cheese. There are also tons of steakhouse classics, like filet mignon, NY strip, and boneless ribeye — you can order different sauces on the side and each steak comes with a choice of side (you can choose from 15 different options to accompany the meat).
The restaurant has been featured on several local publications that praised the charming and enjoyable atmosphere, plus gave a notable mention to the popular steaks. On both Open Table and Google, Sweet Waters Steakhouse has solid reviews as well. While I haven't personally been here, my parents have, and they shared that they thought Sweet Waters Steakhouse was just as good as Prime 13 that was also featured on this list.
(908) 317-2599
43 Elm St, Westfield, NJ 07090
Rare The Steakhouse
Rare The Steakhouse is a popular spot located in Little Falls, which is west of New York City. With elegant plating, a cozy and rustic atmosphere, and an exquisite selection of alcoholic beverages, it's a great spot for a date night or family affair. While it's primarily a steakhouse, the restaurant also makes its own pasta from scratch and offers a large selection of classic Italian dishes.
When it comes to steak, Rare only offers steaks that have been aged for a minimum of 21 days, which helps to achieve tender and flavorful cuts. There are usually five different cuts offered, but the highlight of the menu is Rare's Signature 48-ounce Prime Angus Porterhouse Steak. This specific steak is said to be so flavorful that none of the sauces that you can order to go with it are even necessary. Another big standout that is often mentioned by customers is the side of whipped potatoes, which people say is the best they've ever had. With countless sides and appetizers to choose from, nobody should be leaving Rare without a full belly.
(973) 256-6699
440 Main St, Little Falls Township, NJ 07424
Methodology
When choosing steakhouses worthy of being featured in this article, I first used my experience as a born and raised New Jersey local. I've been to many steakhouses around the state, and I chose three spots that remain a top favorite of mine to include in this list. I then went through various sites, like TikTok, Open Table, and Google to find highly-reviewed steakhouses throughout New Jersey. I also checked local media outlets for features on steakhouses that have been noticed for exemplary service, ambiance, and high-quality food.