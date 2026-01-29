How Much A Beer Costs At Levi's Stadium

If you're headed to Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, you're probably excited to root for your favorite team, enjoy the halftime show, and, hopefully, have a fun night of celebrating the win. To make the experience that much more memorable, you can't go wrong by hitting up the concessions stand for a bite and drink at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In fact, in our article on the best foods to try at every NFL stadium, we included the crab sandwich from Crab Sammies located near section 124. And to wash things down, there's nothing better than enjoying the big game with a frosty can of beer. So, how much can you expect to shell out for a cold one at the home of the San Francisco 49ers? As of 2025, be prepared to pay $14 for a 16-ounce can of beer.

Football fans have plenty of food and beverage choices, whether they're sitting on the upper or lower level. Check out the concessions page on the official Levi's Stadium website or download the 49ers app to explore the full list of food and drink options. Beer options are listed as "American Lager Canned Beer," "Premium Canned Beer," "Premium Draft Beer," "Organic Draft Beer," and "Craft Canned Beer." Popular beer options include Elysian Brewing's Hazy '96, New Glory Craft Brewery's Lifted Miata, Stone Brewing's Delicious IPA, and Estrella Jalisco, one of the most popular Mexican beer brands. While you can save a few bucks by pregaming before kickoff, grabbing a beer at the concession stand is still part of the game-day experience.