How Much A Beer Costs At Levi's Stadium
If you're headed to Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, you're probably excited to root for your favorite team, enjoy the halftime show, and, hopefully, have a fun night of celebrating the win. To make the experience that much more memorable, you can't go wrong by hitting up the concessions stand for a bite and drink at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In fact, in our article on the best foods to try at every NFL stadium, we included the crab sandwich from Crab Sammies located near section 124. And to wash things down, there's nothing better than enjoying the big game with a frosty can of beer. So, how much can you expect to shell out for a cold one at the home of the San Francisco 49ers? As of 2025, be prepared to pay $14 for a 16-ounce can of beer.
Football fans have plenty of food and beverage choices, whether they're sitting on the upper or lower level. Check out the concessions page on the official Levi's Stadium website or download the 49ers app to explore the full list of food and drink options. Beer options are listed as "American Lager Canned Beer," "Premium Canned Beer," "Premium Draft Beer," "Organic Draft Beer," and "Craft Canned Beer." Popular beer options include Elysian Brewing's Hazy '96, New Glory Craft Brewery's Lifted Miata, Stone Brewing's Delicious IPA, and Estrella Jalisco, one of the most popular Mexican beer brands. While you can save a few bucks by pregaming before kickoff, grabbing a beer at the concession stand is still part of the game-day experience.
How does the beer price compare to other stadiums?
Is the $14 price tag for canned beer low, high, or about the same compared to other stadiums? As of 2025, you can expect to pay anywhere between $7 and $17 for a brewski. The cheapest beer can be found at Paycor Stadium, home to the Cincinnati Bengals. You can grab a brew here for $6.80. The most expensive beer can be found at the Washington Commanders' Northwest Stadium for $16.49. Compared to other stadiums, Levi's Stadium's price is toward the higher range and the same as a SoFi Stadium $14 beer. So, is it worth it to grab a brew or stick with your factory-sealed plastic water bottle you brought along to quench your thirst?
The cheapest Super Bowl seats will run you about $6,000, and that doesn't include lodging, transportation, and other incidental expenses. So adding a few $14 cans of beer to the budget is a drop in the bucket compared to the total cost. For many, it's a once-in-a-lifetime event, so it's worth it to live it up, crack open a canned lager, and sip away as your favorite team vies for the Vince Lombardi trophy. And even if your team loses, the high-octane atmosphere, as well as the good food and drink, will likely soften the blow. No matter the outcome, it'll still be a night most fans won't forget.