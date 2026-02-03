Planning Weekend Brunch In Charlotte? Here Are 8 Spots Locals Keep Coming Back To

Friday night is great and all, but have you ever kicked back with friends over a weekend brunch? We don't need to tell you how satisfying a stack of French toast can feel after a taxing week of work, or how pleasurable a round of mimosas can seem while catching up with friends. Whether you're loading your family into the car, enjoying an outing with Fido, hanging out with friends, or simply treating yourself to a solo date, brunch is never a bad idea. That's especially true in the Queen City, where brunch spots abound.

Unsurprisingly, a heavy dose of Southern charm infuses the menus and decor of many Charlotte restaurants. After all, many iconic foods originated in North Carolina, including livermush. Nevertheless, we've done our research to provide a handful of brunch locations where the menus, ambiance, and price points vary. If you're on the hunt for a restaurant with fried chicken and biscuits, you won't be disappointed, but we also have recommendations for places that serve oysters, empanadas, and French pastries.

We combed through dozens of restaurants recommended by locals on platforms like Reddit, Yelp, Facebook, and Instagram. Each had their fair share of ardent, loyal supporters, and narrowing down the restaurants for this list was no easy feat. In addition to emphasizing variety, we chose restaurants that had received minimal negative feedback. For more information on methodology, please view the end of this article.