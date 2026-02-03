Planning Weekend Brunch In Charlotte? Here Are 8 Spots Locals Keep Coming Back To
Friday night is great and all, but have you ever kicked back with friends over a weekend brunch? We don't need to tell you how satisfying a stack of French toast can feel after a taxing week of work, or how pleasurable a round of mimosas can seem while catching up with friends. Whether you're loading your family into the car, enjoying an outing with Fido, hanging out with friends, or simply treating yourself to a solo date, brunch is never a bad idea. That's especially true in the Queen City, where brunch spots abound.
Unsurprisingly, a heavy dose of Southern charm infuses the menus and decor of many Charlotte restaurants. After all, many iconic foods originated in North Carolina, including livermush. Nevertheless, we've done our research to provide a handful of brunch locations where the menus, ambiance, and price points vary. If you're on the hunt for a restaurant with fried chicken and biscuits, you won't be disappointed, but we also have recommendations for places that serve oysters, empanadas, and French pastries.
We combed through dozens of restaurants recommended by locals on platforms like Reddit, Yelp, Facebook, and Instagram. Each had their fair share of ardent, loyal supporters, and narrowing down the restaurants for this list was no easy feat. In addition to emphasizing variety, we chose restaurants that had received minimal negative feedback. For more information on methodology, please view the end of this article.
Oh My Soul
There aren't many South African restaurants in the United States, let alone vegan restaurants representing the Rainbow Nation. That makes Oh My Soul, a casual joint located in the NoDa district, instantly attractive. But the appeal of this restaurant is more than surface deep; we can personally attest that the food here is great. More than that, the vibes are hard to beat, especially when live music is on the deck. Together, these factors make Oh My Soul one of the best vegan restaurants in North Carolina.
The food at Oh My Soul is wonderful at any time of the day, but weekend brunch definitely brings something more to the table. It's the only time you can order the Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast or a vegan omelet in addition to items like Waka Waka burgers and vegan gelato shakes. We especially recommend trying menu items featuring Oh My Soul's vegan meats. The restaurant makes its own version of the classic South African sausage, boerewors (called voerie sausage on the menu), as well as plant-based chicken and bacon.
Oh My Soul now has two locations, but the one on Tryon Street operates only on a grab-and-go model of service. For music, outdoor picnic tables, and cocktails you'll want to head to the full-service location at NoDa. At this location, dogs have their own section on the menu featuring gourmet dog biscuits and nice-cream.
(704) 891-4664
3046 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Supperland
Don't be fooled by the name: Although Supperland operates solely as a dinner restaurant Tuesday through Friday, it began offering an incredibly popular weekend brunch buffet service in 2023. You might need to pinch a few pennies before eating at Supperland since brunch costs $65 per person, but one Redditor claimed that dining here is an experience well worth having.
For one, the setting of Supperland is unique. Inside the humble facade of what used to be two church buildings is now an elaborate restaurant. In addition to the main dining room, the outdoor patio and garden are lovely when the weather is warm.
As for Supperland's food, it's diverse and often locally sourced. The fire grill lends smokey flavors to meat and vegetable skewers, evidence of this restaurant's Southern steakhouse theme. However, vegetarians have plenty of choices, too, including Buttermilk Biscuits, Cucumber Tea Sandwiches, and Gluten-Free Banana Mini Muffins. Meanwhile, nostalgic dishes like Ambrosia Salad, a divisive specialty and one of classic Southern salad recipes will have you remembering your grandmother.
If you're in the mood for a cocktail, Supperland is the place to be. Perhaps you'll go for a Blind Melon, featuring Midori melon liqueur and cucumber vodka. Or maybe the need of the hour is Kentucky Coffee, featuring bourbon and brown sugar whipped cream. Anything you order will be impressive; Colleen Hughes, Supperland's beverage director has been honored by the Michelin Guide and James Beard.
(704) 817-7514
1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Haberdish
If brunch is incomplete without fried chicken, Haberdish is for you. We're talking chicken and waffles (with optional buttermilk ice cream), chicken biscuits, Nashville hot chicken, and straight up fried chicken. This self-described Southern mill town kitchen in NoDa joins some of the most iconic Southern dishes on the same menu. Though traditional, these dishes are nevertheless known for being infused with imagination. Cinnamon rolls, which are served with caramel dip, come highly recommended, just like the daily quiche and smoky deviled eggs. Sweet potato dumplings, cheddar-flavored grits, biscuits served gravy, hushpuppies, and banana pudding are just a handful of other delicacies on the brunch menu. Clearly, there's something for all ages at Haberdish.
You can choose from several beverages to accompany your meal, including a few caffeinated options. For instance, a thermos of organic coffee can heat you up, while a cocktail known as the Drunk Elephant — featuring cold brew, Amarula cream liqueur, and burnt sugar syrup — is a more refreshing option on a hot day.
The intentional nature of Haberdish goes beyond its food. The interiors are largely designed with local materials. For instance, upcycled denim can be found on the chairs, while spindles from what used to be a mill now constitute the bar taps. One Yelper compared the vibes of this restaurant to a loving embrace, and we know we could all use one of those.
(704) 817-1084
3106 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
El Puro Cuban Restaurant
In Spanish, "puro" as an adjective means "pure," but as a noun, "el puro" translates to "cigar." That's only fitting for this Madison Park restaurant inspired by 1950s Cuba. It's eclectic, upscale, and teeming with life. It's also anything but avocado toast.
When it comes to brunch, El Puro serves Tres Leches Pancakes, Spanish omelets, sandwiches, and pastries. One Yelper noted that several of their dining companions really enjoyed the Churrasco a Caballo (steak with sunny side up eggs), while the empanadas were also impressive. Of course, a Cuban coffee from the coffee menu is a must, as is Café Bombón, a luxurious layered coffee with ample sweetness. If you've already had your caffeine fix, though, consider rum-based Havana Special or Coconut Mojito.
Cuban restaurants aren't exactly prolific in Charlotte, so you might initially feel intimidated by the foreign dishes and ingredients. Fear not. Review after review praised the customer service at El Puro, so don't be afraid to ask the waitstaff for recommendations on what to eat or drink. Plus, reviews indicate that while you can really vibe out at El Puro in the evenings, you still might catch live music at brunch, too.
(980) 219-8339
5033 S Blvd Ste H, Charlotte NC 28217
Café Monte
At Café Monte, you don't need to be dressed in designer clothes to enjoy your croissant. This casual restaurant bustles with life on the weekends, and any avid foodie in the SouthPark neighborhood will be familiar with it. Indeed, this bakery and bistro is coming up on 20 years of service, having been around since 2007.
Though often recommended as a brunch spot, Café Monte doesn't have a dedicated brunch menu. Instead, the lunch menu is filled with what most of us would consider breakfast items such as almond croissants, crêpes, omelets, and eggs Benedict with smoked salmon. There are different quiche varieties and some hearty classic like French onion soup and veal schnitzel. For those with a sweet tooth, carrot cake, eclairs, and New Orleans' famous beignets might prove irresistible.
Café Monte is one of the restaurants that comes up most often in online forums where the best brunch spots in Charlotte are being contested. While some restaurants start off with a bang before letting food quality dwindle, several Redditors have attested that Café Monte is one of the most reliable brunch destinations in all of the Queen City. Besides, if you like eggs, this institution is a pretty safe bet for brunch. In particular, Benedict Monte — which brims with smoked ham, hollandaise, tomato, asparagus, and eggs — comes highly recommended.
(704) 552-1116
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28210
Ever Andalo
Ever Andalo belongs to the same restaurant family as Haberdish and Supperland, so it's no surprise that it has performed so well. Founded by a dynamic wife and husband duo (Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel), Ever Andalo replaced Crepe Cellar, which shuttered in 2022. However, the popularity of this Italian restaurant only proves that when one door closes, another one opens (in this case, it was the same door, but you get the picture).
In fact, the atmosphere at Ever Andalo is so welcoming — and its food so refined, yet imaginative — that it has already been recommended by the Michelin Guide. But don't just take the puffy white man's word for it; locals are crazy about Ever Andalo, too. One Redditor boldly claimed that the restaurant offers an "incredibly slept-on brunch that is, bar none, the best in town."
The mouthwatering menu invites customers to ask more about each dish. For instance, you might find yourself wondering how exactly the burrata is served with orange salt and orange marmalade, or what Taleggio cheese tastes like. Berries & Mascarpone is another recommended dish that can be shared but better works as a single portion. We have a feeling that sentiment might hold true for several other dishes on the menu as well.
(704) 910-6543
3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
If the first thing you do at brunch is peruse the cocktail menu, then Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails in Charlotte's South End is calling your name. We're talking pineapple and rum shrub made in-house, drinks with names like Cup of Ambition and Date with the Night, and four different types of mimosa. If that last tidbit piqued your interest, one customer said the pomegranate and rose water mimosa was better than any other flavor they had ever tried. Alternatively, in case you're recovering from a late night out, order the French press with optional additions like Kahlua and Bailey's Irish Cream.
The food selection at this restaurant is so superb that you surely won't be drinking on an empty stomach. The brunch menu is refreshingly straightforward and familiar. A plate of avo toast or a bowl of yogurt and granola are affordable and nourishing options, while the Wagyu and eggs might stick to your ribs a little more. One customer appreciated the creative approach with restaurant's Deviled Eggs that feature Espelette chili pepper, chives, and pickled shallots, while some recommend Croque Madame, which stars fried eggs, Gruyere cheese, ham, and mornay sauce. The menu's budget-friendly nature seems to stem from smaller portion sizes, but that's not always a bad thing — if you need to order more food, that just means you get to try more dishes!
(980) 207-4494
1320 S Church St, Unit 400, Charlotte, NC 28203
Eddie's Place
Eddie's Place is a casual restaurant you might go to after your kids' soccer game. Your kids won't be turning over the menu looking for options they can eat, since it is already brimming with chips and salsa, onion rings, wings, house-cut fries, and other classic hits.
This restaurant is coming up on its 30th anniversary next year, having been around since 1997. We're pretty sure it's onto something, and customer reviews checked out with this assumption. One customer shared that the Parmesan grits alone are worth a return trip to the restaurant, while another one noted that the early bird gets the worm at Eddie's Place because folks really show up for weekend brunch. One possible reason for that? Several customers applauded the $6 mimosa special (there's a bloody Mary special, too, though it doesn't get as much attention).
Yes, you'll want to set your alarm early if you have a hankering for nachos, breakfast burritos, omelets, waffles, pancakes, or French toast. You might notice a Cajun spin on the menu at Eddie's Place. That's because Eddie was initially inspired by his trip to New Orleans, and he brought back a love for the cuisine to the SouthPark and Cotswold area. With its budget-friendly prices and communal hype, there's no reason not to try this place out.
(704) 442-0147
617 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Methodology
Each of the restaurants on this list came highly recommended by locals on platforms like Reddit, Yelp, Facebook, and Instagram. Additionally, each has been well-reviewed by Charlotte-based news publications. We sought to represent a variety of cuisines, price points, ambiances, and neighborhoods. Finally, not every restaurant attracted us for the same reasons: While some offer favorable amenities like patio seating and musical entertainment, others have gained popularity for their top-notch food and reliable service.