9 Best Vegan Restaurants Across North Carolina

North Carolina is famous for its soul food, a cuisine that heavily and notoriously relies on dairy and meat products. In fact, milk was chosen as North Carolina's official state beverage in 1987. However, these facts don't need to send tremors through vegans wanting to dine out in the state. Many restaurants are now offering plant-based versions of BBQ sandwiches and fried chicken, and some restaurants have fully devoted themselves to the cause. Other restaurants have taken the growing interest in vegan food and crafted menus that draw inspiration from all around the world.

For the past decade or so, vegan cuisine has been readily available in booming cities like Asheville and Durham. And, while it has been slower to catch on in smaller towns and the eastern region of the state, plant-based options exist here as well — you just have to know where to look. That's why I have created this guide of the best vegan restaurants across North Carolina to help you choose where and what to eat. As a vegan myself, I have been frequenting some of these restaurants for years, while others are slightly newer to the scene. In selecting these restaurants, I primarily considered the taste factor, though I also took note of ambiance and quality of service. More information on this methodology is available at the end of this guide.

