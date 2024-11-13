9 Best Vegan Restaurants Across North Carolina
North Carolina is famous for its soul food, a cuisine that heavily and notoriously relies on dairy and meat products. In fact, milk was chosen as North Carolina's official state beverage in 1987. However, these facts don't need to send tremors through vegans wanting to dine out in the state. Many restaurants are now offering plant-based versions of BBQ sandwiches and fried chicken, and some restaurants have fully devoted themselves to the cause. Other restaurants have taken the growing interest in vegan food and crafted menus that draw inspiration from all around the world.
For the past decade or so, vegan cuisine has been readily available in booming cities like Asheville and Durham. And, while it has been slower to catch on in smaller towns and the eastern region of the state, plant-based options exist here as well — you just have to know where to look. That's why I have created this guide of the best vegan restaurants across North Carolina to help you choose where and what to eat. As a vegan myself, I have been frequenting some of these restaurants for years, while others are slightly newer to the scene. In selecting these restaurants, I primarily considered the taste factor, though I also took note of ambiance and quality of service. More information on this methodology is available at the end of this guide.
Oh My Soul
For vibes that are equally cool and funky, head to Oh My Soul in Charlotte's NoDa district. Founded in 2020 by South African owners, you'll be treated to elements of the country's unique cuisine, such as the Makhulu Vurger. This sandwich features house-made vegan patties called boerewors (all South African-inspired dishes are denoted by the country's flag). The restaurant's breakfast and brunch menus will make your mouth water as well. I suggest chowing down on the Liewe Lulu crepes or a stack of the decadent Skinny Split waffles, which are served all day. Of course, the lunch and dinner menus are also delicious. Inside, you can browse through the display cases filled with vegan pastries and vegan charcuterie meats and cheeses, including droëwors and faux gonzola.
While orders are placed inside, many people opt to eat in the covered seating area behind the restaurant, tucked away from street traffic (there is heating during the winter). Here, you'll find colorful tables painted with South Africa-themed motifs and, on weekends, there will almost always be live music. You can place drink orders at the bar outside, though it's tough to choose between the fun and innovative cocktail specials. Alternatively, find out what makes South African wine so unique by having a glass or two.
Oh My Soul has deeply rooted values regarding animal welfare, and at checkout, employees encourage customers to round up their totals to donate to a different animal sanctuary or rescue each month. You'll frequently see dogs seated outside, and the restaurant even offers a special menu for them with a coconut peanut butter nice cream sundae and doggie biscuits.
(704) 891-4664
3046 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Pure Soul
Soul food is usually brimming with meat and dairy products, and ingredients like lard can catch vegans off guard in seemingly innocent dishes. That narrative is slowly changing with documentaries like "Soul Food Junkies" and cookbooks like Bryant Terry's "The Afro-Vegan Cookbook." Meanwhile, Durham's Pure Soul restaurant offers delectable evidence of how chicken sandwiches and pulled pork can be veganized with smashing success.
Though humble in location (it's housed in a strip mall off the side of Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.), the restaurant's interior is cozy, clean, and inviting. Its menu is extensive, offering alternatives to most of the Southern food options the region is famous for. The N.C. BBQ sandwich, for instance, is a spin on the traditional pulled pork sandwich and the iconic barbecue style that originated in North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Hot Hunty Chkn sandwich incorporates a sweet and spicy vegan substitute for real honey. I particularly enjoy the collard greens (dubbed "Bilbo's greens" on the menu). And the cornbread is perhaps the best I've ever had in my life (and trust me, as a North Carolinian, I've eaten plenty of cornbread).
Other popular dishes include the soul mac, a hearty bowl of mac and cheese that also comes in a gluten-free variation, and the kale Caesar salad, which features a delicious vegan parmesan. There is even a special menu of soy-free options. To try as many dishes as possible, I suggest ordering one of the curated plates, which allows you to choose two sides.
(984) 888-5321
4125 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. Suite 1, Durham, NC 27707
The Fiction Kitchen
For over 10 years, The Fiction Kitchen has combined globally-inspired cuisine with familiar Southern favorites, and it has a fantastic drink menu to boot. This restaurant is one of the top queer-owned vegan spots in the US you need to try. Plus, it's been named the best vegan restaurant in the state thanks to its variety and delightful ambiance.
I have had many memorable dishes here, including the home-style meatloaf, which pleasantly surprised me. Most vegan meatloafs, which are often lentil-based, sit too heavy in my mouth and lack the spongy, porous texture needed to soak up their accompanying glazes. The Fiction Kitchen's meatloaf, however, is made with Impossible beef and has the perfect amount of spring, complementing its lip-smacking tomato glaze. Two other wonderful dishes I've eaten here are the curry bowl and the risotto bowl. The curry bowl is creamy, satisfying, and spicy if you want it to be, and the risotto bowl is layered with the fresh flavors of roasted carrots, scarlet turnips, cremini mushrooms, and truffled cashew cream.
I highly recommend adding a side of tempeh to any order. This fermented soy patty, frequently used as a mock meat, is one of my favorite ingredients. And few restaurants measure up to The Fiction Kitchen's standard of tempeh, which is thick and delicious. Go for the vegan charcuterie board if you are sharing a meal with friends or family. The spread features a tempeh pate alongside other assorted ingredients like house-made cheeses, jam, candied pecans, and plant-based pepperoni. Don't forget to order a drink to go along with your meal, such as one of the creative zero-proof cocktails or local North Carolina beers.
(919) 929-8400
2409 Crabtree Blvd #100, Raleigh, NC 27604
plant
Fine dining spot, plant, is certainly one of the best vegan restaurants I have ever visited, in North Carolina or otherwise. Arguably the most sophisticated restaurant on this list, it serves high-end vegan food in a relatively casual atmosphere. This is fitting, considering its location in Asheville, a city known for its laid-back, hippie vibes.
The happy contradictions carry over to the restaurant's menu, which is intentionally small and decidedly plant-forward. Though offerings are subject to change on a daily basis, items on the restaurant's sample menu include creative dishes that reflect a multitude of cultures. For example, the wild nettle masala uttapam calls upon South Indian cuisine and the crispy mushroom mole with its green chile-blue corn tamale draws in Mexican traditions. In addition to cocktails, spirits, and globally sourced biodynamic wines, you can choose from a wide selection of Asheville craft beers. The kitchen at plant prioritizes cooking with organic, local ingredients.
Though I wouldn't quite call it small, plant does have limited seating, and therefore I suggest making a reservation. If your four-legged companion will be accompanying you, no worries; the restaurant has a dog-friendly patio. If, however, plant does not fit into your schedule (it is only open for dinner service Wednesday through Sunday) consider visiting its nearby sibling restaurant, Pulp + Sprout. This plant-based juice bar and cafe is definitely more casual and is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day except Tuesday.
(828) 258-7500
165 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Mike's Vegan Grill
Founded in 2018, Mike's Vegan Grill specializes in comfort food like burgers, tacos, and fries. Because the restaurant has both brick-and-mortar locations (one in Charlotte and one in Greensboro) and a food truck, it is enjoyed by vegans and non-vegans alike throughout the Piedmont region. The food truck, Mike's Vegan Cookout, is known to frequent cities like Raleigh, Durham, and Cary, though it has occasionally roamed even further to places like Wilmington. It can also be booked for parties and events.
Burgers at Mike's Vegan Grill are no small commitment and come with generous toppings. For instance, the Colombiana burger features pineapple, potato chips, pepper Jack cheese, and a special sauce on a Hawaiian bun. The menu also has four hot dog options, each variation taking after one of the burgers. If you're more in the mood for a sandwich, burrito, quesadilla, or tacos, Mike's Vegan Grill has got you covered there, too. Just don't forget to order fries; you can't go wrong with the chili cheese fries or shareable fiesta fries.
Round out your meal with one of the creative lemonades, which come in flavors like watermelon and peach. Alternatively, opt for one of the milkshakes, which range in flavor from pineapple to Biscoff cookies. The new sorbets are quite popular, too. The coconut sorbet is served in a coconut, the pineapple sorbet is served in a pineapple, and the lemon sorbet is (bingo!) served in a lemon.
Locations in Charlotte and Greensboro
The Green House Restaurant
Although Wilmington is known for its seafood, there are a few good vegan restaurants in this coastal town, and The Green House Restaurant may be the best of them. The seasonal menu changes often and places a heavy emphasis on local ingredients, such as the mushrooms in the tortellini en brodo. In fact, frequently the food is so local that it comes from the adjacent greenhouse for which the restaurant is named.
If Southern food is on your mind, there are several suitable options, especially on the Sunday brunch menu, where you can expect reimagined favorites like biscuits and gravy, cornbread, and mushrooms and grits. The rest of the menu features global influences, as demonstrated by dishes like the wakame-crusted artichoke ceviche, Mediterranean eggplant, and Crema Catalana, a Spanish dessert pastry chef Jordi Roca says deserves more attention. Everything is beautifully plated and garnished, making the meal a feast for both the eyes and the stomach.
The Green House Restaurant is one of the nicest eateries on this list, an ideal pick for a date night or a place to take your parents for Sunday brunch. Its atmosphere is bright and refined, yet casual enough for everyone to relax and unwind. If you prefer to recharge your batteries with a glass of wine, be sure to visit on a Wednesday when you can get two glasses for the price of one.
(919) 679-4994
1427 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28403
Vegan Flava Cafe
Vegan Flava Cafe is located in Blue Dogwood Market, a community-oriented establishment that facilitates small food businesses in need of popup dining locations, catering facilities, and event spaces. In addition to being a sit-down restaurant, Vegan Flava Cafe is an active player in the catering industry and has been since the restaurant was founded in 2011. Dining here means enjoying vegan coastal cuisine, like mock seafood made from almonds or chickpeas, complemented by fresh veggies.
You won't find wheat or soy products anywhere on the restaurant's menu, and the replacement ingredients are both creative and tasty. For instance, the tacos, which are one of the most popular items on the menu, come with your choice of lettuce, seaweed, or collard greens in place of a wrap. The kale salad and cheese grits are other popular options.
You can order several seafood-themed dishes here, including chickpea tuna salad, fishcakes, and plantains. However, be warned that the island cuisine is mirrored by island time. So, it's not uncommon to wait longer than expected for your food. For that reason, I suggest visiting when you are on the market for a leisurely meal or need a chance to catch up with an old friend. Wash down your delicious food with one of Vegan Flava Cafe's other tropical menu items, like a nourishing smoothie or sorrel tea.
(919) 960-1832
306 W Franklin St G, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Bean Vegan Cuisine
This vegan spot in the Queen City promises to fill your belly with the comfort food you've been craving. From burgers to fried pickles to pimento cheese-ish dip, you'll leave Bean Vegan Cuisine feeling satisfied, yet eager to come back and try more dishes. Contrary to common belief, vegan food does not equate to rabbit food, and you will get precisely zero juice bar vibes at this joint.
Bean Vegan Cuisine may not be a first date spot, because trust me when I say your hands will be getting messy. Handheld food reigns supreme here, with about a dozen burgers and sandwiches on the menu, including a cowboy burger, a bratwurst hoagie, and a fishless filet sandwich. This isn't a fine dining restaurant, so don't expect house-made vegan cheese (the kitchen leans heavily on Daiya). That said, a quick fix with a reliable taste may be exactly what you're craving.
The restaurant serves a breakfast menu on Saturdays and Sundays, and it features a few dishes that are hard to find elsewhere, even at vegetarian and vegan establishments. For instance, the chicken fingers and waffles are made with strips of soy rather than hunks of seitan. This is a departure from the typical vegan chicken and waffles that I've received elsewhere, and a welcome substitution, considering that I'm not a big fan of seitan to begin with. The BBQ grit bowl, comprised of BBQ soy curls, vegan cheese grits, kale, vegan mayo, and a corn muffin, is also delicious and unique.
(980) 939-1234
3001 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Gastropub
"Gastropub" and "vegan" aren't a combination you might initially expect, which is what makes this Raleigh restaurant so fantastic. The unexpected delight of discovering an old favorite dish that has been veganized will hit you again and again as you peruse the menu, seeing dishes like Philly cheesesteak, brown butter sage gnocchi, and peanut butter cheesecake.
Like several other restaurants on this list, Element Gastropub has a shifting menu, so you might not always see dishes like the Oktoberfest burger or the autumn steak. Even so, much of the menu stays the same, lending the restaurant reliability and comfort for returning diners. Customer favorites include the kale Caesar salad, pimento cheese rangoons, and BBQ nachos. Gluten-free buns are available for the burgers, and there are myriad sauces from which to choose, including house-made blue cheese, mild and scorpion variations of buffalo sauce, dilly ranch, and cashew queso.
The Sunday brunch menu is classic (think biscuits, French toast, and chicken and waffles). But don't forget about the other weekly special, Taco Tuesday, with special offerings. In addition to these weekly offerings, the restaurant frequently releases special menus, such as the Animazement menu that pays homage to icons like Hello Kitty and Dragon Ball Z. No matter what grub you choose to eat, you can pair it with one of the gastropub's many beers, wines, or innovative cocktails. And don't worry, the Swedish fish in the Ocean Water cocktail are 100% vegan!
(919) 703-6538
421 Fayetteville St Suite 103, Raleigh, NC 27601
Methodology
As a lifelong vegetarian and North Carolinian, I've had the pleasure of exploring vegan restaurants in many towns and cities across the state. Since turning vegan in 2017, I have made it an even greater point to seek out plant-based restaurants and bring along friends so we can try as many dishes as possible. I have visited most of the restaurants on this list, some several times. In the few instances where I have described a place that I have not personally experienced, I have relied on the reviews of friends and online testimonials. I truly believe that each restaurant listed has superb food, and while certainly relevant to the dining experience, ambience, and service quality were secondary factors when judging these ten establishments as the best in North Carolina.